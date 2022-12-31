Alloa Athletic v Kelty Hearts

First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Kelty Hearts 0.
Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Hogarth
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 14Stanger
- 3Church
- 7Cawley
- 8Robertson
- 12Scougall
- 20O'Donnell
- 15MacIver
- 25Offord
Substitutes
- 1Muir
- 4Howie
- 6Durnan
- 10Rodden
- 11Miller
- 16King
- 18Sammon
- 19Buchanan
- 24Rankin
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Jamieson
- 5Martin
- 6Forster
- 4O'Ware
- 3Peggie
- 26Lyon
- 12Tidser
- 10Barjonas
- 11Higginbotham
- 9Austin
- 22Agyeman
Substitutes
- 2Logan
- 7Cardle
- 15Hill
- 16McNab
- 19McGill
- 20Campbell
- 21Cameron
- 25Doherty
- 28Thomson
- Referee:
- Calum Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Cameron O'Donnell (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Martin (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Cameron O'Donnell (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Reis Peggie (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
George Stanger (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by George Stanger.
Post update
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Stefan Scougall.
Post update
Foul by Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Kieran Offord (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Cameron O'Donnell.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Darren Lyon (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Reis Peggie.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.