Scottish League One
AlloaAlloa Athletic0Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts0

Alloa Athletic v Kelty Hearts

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Hogarth
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 14Stanger
  • 3Church
  • 7Cawley
  • 8Robertson
  • 12Scougall
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 15MacIver
  • 25Offord

Substitutes

  • 1Muir
  • 4Howie
  • 6Durnan
  • 10Rodden
  • 11Miller
  • 16King
  • 18Sammon
  • 19Buchanan
  • 24Rankin

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Jamieson
  • 5Martin
  • 6Forster
  • 4O'Ware
  • 3Peggie
  • 26Lyon
  • 12Tidser
  • 10Barjonas
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 9Austin
  • 22Agyeman

Substitutes

  • 2Logan
  • 7Cardle
  • 15Hill
  • 16McNab
  • 19McGill
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Cameron
  • 25Doherty
  • 28Thomson
Referee:
Calum Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamKelty Hearts
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home1
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Kelty Hearts 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).

  3. Post update

    Cameron O'Donnell (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Martin (Kelty Hearts).

  6. Post update

    Cameron O'Donnell (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts).

  8. Post update

    Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Reis Peggie (Kelty Hearts).

  10. Post update

    George Stanger (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts).

  12. Post update

    Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by George Stanger.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Stefan Scougall.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts).

  16. Post update

    Kieran Offord (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Cameron O'Donnell.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Darren Lyon (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Reis Peggie.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline18116127111639
2FC Edinburgh19112637261135
3Falkirk1895436221432
4Alloa198563527829
5Airdrieonians188553325829
6Montrose198562925429
7Kelty Hearts2073102028-824
8Queen of Sth196583234-223
9Clyde1824122339-1610
10Peterhead1814131045-357
View full Scottish League One table

