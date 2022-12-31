Match ends, Manchester City 1, Everton 1.
Manchester City were held to a draw by Everton in a feisty Premier League affair at Etihad Stadium.
Erling Haaland, notably incensed after an early exchange with Ben Godfrey which left the Norway striker requiring treatment, finished off a lovely move to open the scoring in the 24th minute.
Riyad Mahrez received the ball on the edge of the area and, after some nifty footwork to take it round defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, found Haaland, who finished sweetly past Jordan Pickford from the middle of the penalty area.
However, during a tumultuous second half Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser after Rodri gave the ball away.
City threw what they could at the visitors during 11 minutes of stoppage time, but Everton stifled their attempts to cap off the year with a win.
Second-placed City are four points behind leaders Arsenal, who play their game in hand against Brighton at 17:30 BST on Saturday.
Everton are 16th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.
More to follow.
- Follow Saturday's Premier League action live
- Visit our dedicated Manchester City page
- Stay up to date with all things Everton
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number82Player nameLewisAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
6.59
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
4.74
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number3Player namePattersonAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number30Player nameCoadyAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number2Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number8Player nameOnanaAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
6.89
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number20Player nameMaupayAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
7.31
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 3-4-3
- 31Ederson
- 5Stones
- 25Akanji
- 6Aké
- 82LewisSubstituted forGündoganat 87'minutes
- 17De BruyneBooked at 30mins
- 16Rodri
- 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 16minsSubstituted forÁlvarezat 87'minutes
- 26Mahrez
- 9HaalandBooked at 44mins
- 10GrealishSubstituted forFodenat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 4Phillips
- 7Cancelo
- 8Gündogan
- 18Ortega
- 19Álvarez
- 21Gómez
- 47Foden
- 80Palmer
Everton
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Pickford
- 3PattersonBooked at 33minsSubstituted forColemanat 70'minutes
- 22GodfreySubstituted forDoucouréat 90+2'minutes
- 30Coady
- 2TarkowskiBooked at 45mins
- 19Mykolenko
- 17Iwobi
- 8OnanaBooked at 63mins
- 27GueyeSubstituted forDaviesat 78'minutes
- 11Gray
- 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forMaupayat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Holgate
- 7McNeil
- 15Begovic
- 16Doucouré
- 20Maupay
- 23Coleman
- 26Davies
- 29Vinagre
- 60Price
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 53,444
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, Everton 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Post update
Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton).
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
Booking
Neal Maupay (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Neal Maupay (Everton).
Post update
Foul by John Stones (Manchester City).
Post update
Neal Maupay (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.
Post update
Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Alex Iwobi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Abdoulaye Doucouré replaces Ben Godfrey because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).
Post update
Neal Maupay (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
It is pink jerseys, Demarai Gray and Everton.
Great point!