Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Demarai Gray cancels out Erling Haaland opener

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments110

Erling Haaland and Ben Godfrey go for the ball
Haaland's goal was his 21st of the Premier League campaign and 27th in all competitions this season

Manchester City were held to a draw by Everton in a feisty Premier League affair at Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland, notably incensed after an early exchange with Ben Godfrey which left the Norway striker requiring treatment, finished off a lovely move to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

Riyad Mahrez received the ball on the edge of the area and, after some nifty footwork to take it round defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, found Haaland, who finished sweetly past Jordan Pickford from the middle of the penalty area.

However, during a tumultuous second half Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser after Rodri gave the ball away.

City threw what they could at the visitors during 11 minutes of stoppage time, but Everton stifled their attempts to cap off the year with a win.

Second-placed City are four points behind leaders Arsenal, who play their game in hand against Brighton at 17:30 BST on Saturday.

Everton are 16th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 5Stones
  • 25Akanji
  • 6Aké
  • 82LewisSubstituted forGündoganat 87'minutes
  • 17De BruyneBooked at 30mins
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 16minsSubstituted forÁlvarezat 87'minutes
  • 26Mahrez
  • 9HaalandBooked at 44mins
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forFodenat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 4Phillips
  • 7Cancelo
  • 8Gündogan
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 47Foden
  • 80Palmer

Everton

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 3PattersonBooked at 33minsSubstituted forColemanat 70'minutes
  • 22GodfreySubstituted forDoucouréat 90+2'minutes
  • 30Coady
  • 2TarkowskiBooked at 45mins
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 17Iwobi
  • 8OnanaBooked at 63mins
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forDaviesat 78'minutes
  • 11Gray
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forMaupayat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 7McNeil
  • 15Begovic
  • 16Doucouré
  • 20Maupay
  • 23Coleman
  • 26Davies
  • 29Vinagre
  • 60Price
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
53,444

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home16
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 1, Everton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, Everton 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  5. Post update

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.

  8. Booking

    Neal Maupay (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Neal Maupay (Everton).

  11. Post update

    Foul by John Stones (Manchester City).

  12. Post update

    Neal Maupay (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Alex Iwobi.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Abdoulaye Doucouré replaces Ben Godfrey because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

  20. Post update

    Neal Maupay (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

124 comments

  • Comment posted by Alea iacta est, today at 17:15

    Shove that sideways Sutton et al who wrote us off. What a performance from Everton. Guile, fight, determination. Vociforous support. Total pride in my team today.

    • Reply posted by Alea iacta est, today at 17:20

      Alea iacta est replied:
      Spelling error: vociferous. Got caught up in the moment!

  • Comment posted by Hum, today at 17:16

    Oil be damned 😆

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 17:17

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Don't fan the flames mate :-)

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 17:16

    The future is not Orange…nor is it oil money.
    It is pink jerseys, Demarai Gray and Everton.
    Great point!

    • Reply posted by Fr, today at 17:22

      Fr replied:
      Another very competitive year with so much quality in the league, unlike 2019-20 👌

  • Comment posted by Lovely Day, today at 17:15

    Well done blue noses, good point, I hope my team Arsenal can take advantage of this result.

  • Comment posted by Yowmsaft, today at 17:17

    ‘It’s the Season of Good Will. A bench that could win the PL and they all get to watch for 87 minutes. How very odd.

    • Reply posted by td62, today at 17:19

      td62 replied:
      Was very wierd call. 74% possession and only 3 shots on target is poor.

  • Comment posted by Rainman, today at 17:16

    On behalf of the entire world, thank you Everton!

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 17:19

      Andy replied:
      A win for Everton would have been better but thank you 🌎

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 17:16

    90 mins gone. 11 mins extra time. Game in the balance. Commence exodus of 'supporters.' Empty seats everywhere. Yikes!

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:19

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Almost a half of extra time and Man City could still not beat little Everton.

  • Comment posted by pinewood, today at 17:18

    So City don't like it when a team gets in their face. Aaaaah.

  • Comment posted by JOHNNY, today at 17:17

    Well done Everton from all the uk,Europe