Fulham v Southampton

Nathan Jones could become the first Southampton manager to lose his first three Premier League matches since Nigel Adkins in 2012

TEAM NEWS

Fulham top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is likely to again play through the pain of an ongoing foot problem.

Neeskens Kebano remains sidelined with an Achilles injury, while Layvin Kurzawa and Manor Solomon are not yet match fit.

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, who has been nursing an ankle issue, may be fit, while Theo Walcott's calf problem will also be assessed.

Armel Bella-Kotchap could be recalled to the starting line-up.

The centre-back was an unused substitute in the defeat by Brighton, with manager Nathan Jones explaining the German lacked match sharpness after the World Cup.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I need to apologise to Fulham fans because I have been writing them off all season and it's become apparent that they are a very well-balanced team who deserve to be where they are in the top half of the table.

Fulham got a brilliant win at Crystal Palace and that was not the first time they have surprised people this season - they are not just well organised defensively, they always carry a threat too.

Southampton, in contrast, have got big problems. They are bottom for a reason.

The alarm bells were ringing when I heard their new boss Nathan Jones talk about how easy his side made it for Brighton after Saints had lost his first game in charge. He has got a lot of work to do.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v Afrobeats star Maulo

Only Arsenal and Spurs, who have both netted in 15 fixtures, have scored in more different Premier League matches than Fulham this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have won just one of their last 11 games against Southampton in all competitions.

But Southampton have won just one of their last 16 away league matches against Fulham (D7, L8) - that was back in 2014.

Fulham

Fulham have won just one of their last five home matches in the Premier League (D2, L2).

They have scored 82 goals in 39 league games in 2022 - it's their highest number of league goals in a single calendar year since netting 85 in 2000.

The Cottagers have scored 27 Premier League goals in the current campaign, equalling their final total in 2020-21, their most recent season in the top flight.

Fulham's final league game over each of the last four calendar years have produced a total of just three goals.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 31 goals in 35 league appearances in this calendar year, more than any other player in the top four tiers of English football.

Southampton

Southampton have lost their last four Premier League games.

They have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League away matches, and kept just one clean sheet in their last 22 on the road.

Saints have won just two of their last 15 Premier League fixtures in London (D4, L9).

Nathan Jones' side can fail to score multiple goals for a club record-equalling 12th successive top-flight match.

They haven't won their final league game in any of the last 11 calendar years (D6, L5), last doing so in a 4-1 win against Huddersfield in 2010.

The only season Southampton were bottom of the top-flight table at the turn of the year was in 1991-92 but they went on to finish 16th and avoid relegation.

