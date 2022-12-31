Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bukayo Saka's goal after just 66 seconds of the match was Arsenal's fastest in the Premier League since May 2013 when Theo Walcott scored after 20 seconds versus QPR

Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with an entertaining victory at Brighton.

This result, allied to Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Everton, extends Arsenal's advantage heading in to 2023.

The visitors were cruising at 3-0 thanks goals by Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah before Kaoru Mitoma pulled one back.

Gabriel Martinelli settled any nerves with Arsenal's fourth before Evan Ferguson added Brighton's second with his first league goal.

Mitoma had a second goal chalked off to deny the home fans a grandstand finish as Arsenal held on for a deserved three points.

Brighton were a long way off the pace for the first hour, but after Martinelli had restored the three-goal advantage they showed great spirit to reduce the arrears again through Ferguson.

They were then convinced they had made it 4-3 with two minutes remaining when Mitoma looked to have scored again, but after a VAR check the Japanese midfielder was revealed to be just offside.

Arsenal are back in action against Newcastle United on Tuesday, buoyed by an increasingly formidable-looking lead over champions City with both sides having played 16 games.

Arsenal stand firm despite defensive wobbles

Although the Premier League season is still not at the halfway point due to the World Cup hiatus, this win could be a key moment in Arsenal's bid for a first title since 2004.

Brighton had been the last side to beat Arsenal - a 3-1 Carabao Cup win in November - but the prospect of a repeat looked unlikely as soon as Saka had latched on to a rebound from Martinelli's shot to tuck the ball home for his sixth league goal of the season.

The absence of striker Gabriel Jesus through a knee injury collected while on World Cup duty may have worried Arsenal fans, but Saka and Odegaard are compensating for the Brazilian striker's layoff.

Arsenal captain Odegaard's seventh goal of the season came when he capitalised on a poor header out by Billy Gilmour to put his side 2-0 ahead before half-time, the Norwegian's shot going down into the ground and beyond Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

And they started the second half just as well as the first, Nketiah poking the ball in from close range after Sanchez fumbled Martinelli's shot from a tight angle.

But they wobbled when full-backs Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko were substituted after an hour. Rattled by Mitomo's goal and then a good spell from the hosts, Martinelli finished off a length-of-the-pitch move with a shot that went in off Sanchez's legs to seemingly put the game beyond Brighton's reach.

William Saliba was then too casual on the edge of his own area, allowing Ferguson his chance to pull another goal back, and when Mitoma seemed to have made the score 4-3, Mikel Arteta's side looked worried until the decision by VAR.

Arsenal face a tough January before reaching the league campaign's midpoint, with Tottenham and Manchester United to follow after Newcastle.

Their two meetings with second-placed Manchester City are also yet to come, and Arteta will want to address the defensive frailties that surfaced on the south coast.

Year-end high for Seagulls despite defeat

The Seagulls returned from the World Cup break in fine style, winning 3-1 at Southampton on Boxing Day, but they will regret their slow start here.

Errors by Sanchez played a part in Arsenal's third and fourth goals, but Roberto de Zerbi's side finished strongly after capitalising on a dip in the Gunners' performance following the substitutions of White and Zinchenko.

Ferguson, 18, was a handful on just his third Premier League appearance, all as substitutes, and he was smart enough to latch on to Saliba's error to give his side a sniff of a comeback.

Mitoma was unlucky not get on the scoresheet twice, but the Seagulls nevertheless end 2022 in eighth place - their highest-ever placing in the top flight at the end of a calendar year.

Player of the match Ødegaard Martin Ødegaard with an average of 8.77 Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 22 Player name Mitoma Average rating 6.59 Squad number 28 Player name Ferguson Average rating 6.44 Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 5.73 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 5.72 Squad number 7 Player name March Average rating 5.59 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 5.58 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 5.58 Squad number 19 Player name Sarmiento Average rating 5.55 Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 5.52 Squad number 20 Player name Enciso Average rating 5.45 Squad number 6 Player name Colwill Average rating 5.41 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 5.40 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 5.26 Squad number 27 Player name Gilmour Average rating 4.28 Arsenal Avg Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 8.77 Squad number 11 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 8.67 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 8.50 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 8.08 Squad number 14 Player name Nketiah Average rating 8.03 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 7.87 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 7.77 Squad number 35 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 7.72 Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 7.70 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 7.51 Squad number 1 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 7.32 Squad number 12 Player name Saliba Average rating 7.31 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 6.98 Squad number 25 Player name Mohamed Elneny Average rating 6.94 Squad number 16 Player name Holding Average rating 6.77

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Sánchez 2 Lamptey 5 Dunk 6 Colwill 30 Estupiñán 27 Gilmour 13 Groß 7 March 14 Lallana 22 Mitoma 11 Trossard 1 Sánchez

2 Lamptey

5 Dunk

6 Colwill

30 Estupiñán

27 Gilmour Booked at 45mins

13 Groß

7 March Booked at 57mins Substituted for Enciso at 76' minutes

14 Lallana Substituted for Sarmiento at 61' minutes Booked at 81mins

22 Mitoma

11 Trossard Substituted for Ferguson at 60' minutes Substitutes 19 Sarmiento

20 Enciso

23 Steele

28 Ferguson

29 van Hecke

34 Veltman

43 Turns

49 Moran

71 Hinshelwood Arsenal Formation 4-3-3 1 Ramsdale 4 White 12 Saliba 6 Gabriel 35 Zinchenko 8 Ødegaard 5 Partey 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 14 Nketiah 11 Martinelli 1 Ramsdale

4 White Substituted for Tomiyasu at 60' minutes

12 Saliba

6 Gabriel Booked at 45mins

35 Zinchenko Substituted for Tierney at 60' minutes

8 Ødegaard Substituted for Holding at 87' minutes

5 Partey Booked at 45mins Substituted for Elneny at 74' minutes

34 Xhaka

7 Saka Booked at 54mins

14 Nketiah

11 Martinelli Substitutes 3 Tierney

16 Holding

17 Cédric Soares

18 Tomiyasu

21 Fábio Vieira

23 Sambi Lokonga

25 Elneny

27 Marquinhos

30 Turner Referee: Anthony Taylor Attendance: 31,647 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Arsenal 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Arsenal 4. Post update Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey. Post update Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Rob Holding. Post update VAR Decision: No Goal Brighton and Hove Albion 2-4 Arsenal. Post update GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review. Post update Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Evan Ferguson tries a through ball, but Kaoru Mitoma is caught offside. Post update Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal). Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Martin Ødegaard. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Granit Xhaka. Post update Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Booking Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card. Post update Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation. Post update Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pervis Estupiñán tries a through ball, but Kaoru Mitoma is caught offside. Post update Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal). goal Goal! Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Arsenal 4. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward