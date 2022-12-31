Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester United 1.
Marcus Rashford turned from villain to hero as he came off the bench to score the only goal against Wolves and move Manchester United into the Premier League top four.
Manager Erik ten Hag left Rashford out of his starting line-up for "internal disciplinary" reasons.
But after a disappointing opening period, in which Rashford's replacement Alejandro Garnacho wasted the visitors' best chance when his shot was saved by Jose Sa, the England man scored 14 minutes from time.
Rashford picked the ball up outside the Wolves area, then, after exchanging passes with Bruno Fernandes, held off three defenders before driving home his 11th goal of the season in all competitions.
It was the first time he had scored in three successive games for United since December 2019.
The result ended Julen Lopetegui's two-match winning start as Wolves manager and kept them in the relegation zone.
However, they came so close to snatching a point in stoppage time when Raul Jimenez's goal-bound header was turned away at point-blank range by David de Gea.
The availability of loan signing Matheus Cunha for Wednesday's West Midlands derby at Aston Villa cannot come soon enough for a side who struggle so badly to turn impressive approach play into goals.
Ten Hag in charge
Ten Hag proved with his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo that reputation would not get in the way of him reinforcing team discipline.
Evidently, Rashford's indiscretion was not on the serious scale as he was named on the bench, but, given Garnacho, was stopped from playing during the club's pre-season tour because of persistent lateness, Ten Hag would view his actions as confirmation the same rules apply to all players, no matter what their status.
As it turned out, Garnacho produced a decent first-half display but, with United failing to make the most of limited opportunities, Rashford replaced the 18-year-old at half-time.
Ten Hag has made it clear he wants striking reinforcements this month. In their absence, Rashford remains United's most potent goal threat.
The determination he showed to drive through so many defenders and score his latest effort indicates a hunger that was absent for much of last season.
Rashford thought he had a second near the end but his close-range effort was ruled out for handball after Sa saved his initial shot.
Lopetegui must find answer to scoring woes
In his first league home game in charge of Wolves, Lopetegui was a demonstrative presence on the edge of his technical area.
If not quite as manic as Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, the former Sevilla boss was open with his feelings.
That included demanding a yellow card for Casemiro when he blocked Ruben Neves off during the first half, then letting the fourth official know it should have been two as referee Rob Jones finally a yellow card to the Brazilian when he fouled Daniel Podence.
Once he calms down from such injustices, Lopetegui will know - as he always has - the answer to Wolves' problems come through finding the net.
Diego Costa worked hard for little reward before the break and, until Jimenez was introduced once the Spaniard was replaced, there was no focal point for the Wolves midfield to play to.
Neves almost pulled one of his wonder strikes out of his repertoire to put the hosts in front, but De Gea was equal to that, just as he was when Jimenez's stoppage-time effort was heading into the net.
Player of the match
RashfordMarcus Rashford
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number4Player nameCollinsAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number27Player nameMatheus NunesAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number64Player nameBuenoAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chanAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number29Player nameDiego CostaAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number24Player nameTotiAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number19Player nameJonnyAverage rating
4.91
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
8.31
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number12Player nameMalaciaAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number49Player nameGarnachoAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number34Player namevan de BeekAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number9Player nameMartialAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
5.69
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sá
- 22Nélson SemedoBooked at 26minsSubstituted forCastro Ottoat 65'minutes
- 4Collins
- 23Kilman
- 64BuenoSubstituted forGomesat 73'minutes
- 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forAït-Nouriat 72'minutes
- 8Neves
- 27Nunes
- 11Hwang Hee-chan
- 29Diego CostaSubstituted forTraoréat 45'minutes
- 10PodenceSubstituted forJiménezat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 6Traoré
- 9Jiménez
- 13Sarkic
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 19Castro Otto
- 24Gomes
- 37Traoré
- 59Hodge
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 19Varane
- 23Shaw
- 12Malacia
- 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 61'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 18CasemiroBooked at 57mins
- 21AntonySubstituted forElangaat 90+3'minutes
- 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forMaguireat 90+3'minutes
- 49GarnachoSubstituted forRashfordat 45'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 9MartialSubstituted forvan de Beekat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 5Maguire
- 10Rashford
- 17Fred
- 22Heaton
- 33Williams
- 34van de Beek
- 36Elanga
- 73Mainoo
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 31,658
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester United 1.
Post update
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
Post update
Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Antony.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Harry Maguire replaces Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Raphaël Varane.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United).
Post update
Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).
Post update
Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.
Booking
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
Post update
Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
