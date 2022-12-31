Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Rashford's goal was his 12th in the Premier League as a substitute

Marcus Rashford turned from villain to hero as he came off the bench to score the only goal against Wolves and move Manchester United into the Premier League top four.

Manager Erik ten Hag left Rashford out of his starting line-up for "internal disciplinary" reasons.

But after a disappointing opening period, in which Rashford's replacement Alejandro Garnacho wasted the visitors' best chance when his shot was saved by Jose Sa, the England man scored 14 minutes from time.

Rashford picked the ball up outside the Wolves area, then, after exchanging passes with Bruno Fernandes, held off three defenders before driving home his 11th goal of the season in all competitions.

It was the first time he had scored in three successive games for United since December 2019.

The result ended Julen Lopetegui's two-match winning start as Wolves manager and kept them in the relegation zone.

However, they came so close to snatching a point in stoppage time when Raul Jimenez's goal-bound header was turned away at point-blank range by David de Gea.

The availability of loan signing Matheus Cunha for Wednesday's West Midlands derby at Aston Villa cannot come soon enough for a side who struggle so badly to turn impressive approach play into goals.

Ten Hag in charge

Ten Hag proved with his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo that reputation would not get in the way of him reinforcing team discipline.

Evidently, Rashford's indiscretion was not on the serious scale as he was named on the bench, but, given Garnacho, was stopped from playing during the club's pre-season tour because of persistent lateness, Ten Hag would view his actions as confirmation the same rules apply to all players, no matter what their status.

As it turned out, Garnacho produced a decent first-half display but, with United failing to make the most of limited opportunities, Rashford replaced the 18-year-old at half-time.

Ten Hag has made it clear he wants striking reinforcements this month. In their absence, Rashford remains United's most potent goal threat.

The determination he showed to drive through so many defenders and score his latest effort indicates a hunger that was absent for much of last season.

Rashford thought he had a second near the end but his close-range effort was ruled out for handball after Sa saved his initial shot.

Lopetegui must find answer to scoring woes

In his first league home game in charge of Wolves, Lopetegui was a demonstrative presence on the edge of his technical area.

If not quite as manic as Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, the former Sevilla boss was open with his feelings.

That included demanding a yellow card for Casemiro when he blocked Ruben Neves off during the first half, then letting the fourth official know it should have been two as referee Rob Jones finally a yellow card to the Brazilian when he fouled Daniel Podence.

Once he calms down from such injustices, Lopetegui will know - as he always has - the answer to Wolves' problems come through finding the net.

Diego Costa worked hard for little reward before the break and, until Jimenez was introduced once the Spaniard was replaced, there was no focal point for the Wolves midfield to play to.

Neves almost pulled one of his wonder strikes out of his repertoire to put the hosts in front, but De Gea was equal to that, just as he was when Jimenez's stoppage-time effort was heading into the net.

Player of the match Rashford Marcus Rashford with an average of 8.31 Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 6.52 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 6.31 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 5.81 Squad number 4 Player name Collins Average rating 5.81 Squad number 27 Player name Matheus Nunes Average rating 5.67 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 5.63 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 5.62 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 5.54 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 5.51 Squad number 64 Player name Bueno Average rating 5.44 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 5.32 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 5.29 Squad number 11 Player name Hwang Hee-chan Average rating 5.25 Squad number 29 Player name Diego Costa Average rating 5.05 Squad number 24 Player name Toti Average rating 4.93 Squad number 19 Player name Jonny Average rating 4.91 Manchester United Avg Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 8.31 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 7.80 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 7.68 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 7.65 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 7.49 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 7.34 Squad number 12 Player name Malacia Average rating 6.97 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 6.92 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 6.80 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 6.64 Squad number 49 Player name Garnacho Average rating 6.33 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 6.25 Squad number 34 Player name van de Beek Average rating 6.18 Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 5.80 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 5.78 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 5.69

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Wolves Formation 4-3-3 1 Sá 22 Nélson Semedo 4 Collins 23 Kilman 64 Bueno 28 João Moutinho 8 Neves 27 Nunes 11 Hwang Hee-chan 29 Diego Costa 10 Podence 1 Sá

22 Nélson Semedo Booked at 26mins Substituted for Castro Otto at 65' minutes

4 Collins

23 Kilman

64 Bueno Substituted for Gomes at 73' minutes

28 João Moutinho Substituted for Aït-Nouri at 72' minutes

8 Neves

27 Nunes

11 Hwang Hee-chan

29 Diego Costa Substituted for Traoré at 45' minutes

10 Podence Substituted for Jiménez at 81' minutes Substitutes 3 Aït-Nouri

6 Traoré

9 Jiménez

13 Sarkic

17 Gonçalo Guedes

19 Castro Otto

24 Gomes

37 Traoré

59 Hodge Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 19 Varane 23 Shaw 12 Malacia 14 Eriksen 18 Casemiro 21 Antony 8 Bruno Fernandes 49 Garnacho 9 Martial 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka

19 Varane

23 Shaw

12 Malacia

14 Eriksen Substituted for Fred at 61' minutes Booked at 72mins

18 Casemiro Booked at 57mins

21 Antony Substituted for Elanga at 90+3' minutes

8 Bruno Fernandes Substituted for Maguire at 90+3' minutes

49 Garnacho Substituted for Rashford at 45' minutes Booked at 88mins

9 Martial Substituted for van de Beek at 81' minutes Substitutes 2 Lindelöf

5 Maguire

10 Rashford

17 Fred

22 Heaton

33 Williams

34 van de Beek

36 Elanga

73 Mainoo Referee: Robert Jones Attendance: 31,658 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester United 1. Post update Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Harry Maguire. Post update Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri with a cross. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Antony. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Harry Maguire replaces Bruno Fernandes. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Raphaël Varane. Post update Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny with a cross. Post update Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United). Post update Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United). Post update Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Donny van de Beek. Booking Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United). Post update Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward