WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0Man UtdManchester United1

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd: Marcus Rashford comes off bench to score winner

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Molineux

Marcus Rashford scores against Wolves
Rashford's goal was his 12th in the Premier League as a substitute

Marcus Rashford turned from villain to hero as he came off the bench to score the only goal against Wolves and move Manchester United into the Premier League top four.

Manager Erik ten Hag left Rashford out of his starting line-up for "internal disciplinary" reasons.

But after a disappointing opening period, in which Rashford's replacement Alejandro Garnacho wasted the visitors' best chance when his shot was saved by Jose Sa, the England man scored 14 minutes from time.

Rashford picked the ball up outside the Wolves area, then, after exchanging passes with Bruno Fernandes, held off three defenders before driving home his 11th goal of the season in all competitions.

It was the first time he had scored in three successive games for United since December 2019.

The result ended Julen Lopetegui's two-match winning start as Wolves manager and kept them in the relegation zone.

However, they came so close to snatching a point in stoppage time when Raul Jimenez's goal-bound header was turned away at point-blank range by David de Gea.

The availability of loan signing Matheus Cunha for Wednesday's West Midlands derby at Aston Villa cannot come soon enough for a side who struggle so badly to turn impressive approach play into goals.

Ten Hag in charge

Ten Hag proved with his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo that reputation would not get in the way of him reinforcing team discipline.

Evidently, Rashford's indiscretion was not on the serious scale as he was named on the bench, but, given Garnacho, was stopped from playing during the club's pre-season tour because of persistent lateness, Ten Hag would view his actions as confirmation the same rules apply to all players, no matter what their status.

As it turned out, Garnacho produced a decent first-half display but, with United failing to make the most of limited opportunities, Rashford replaced the 18-year-old at half-time.

Ten Hag has made it clear he wants striking reinforcements this month. In their absence, Rashford remains United's most potent goal threat.

The determination he showed to drive through so many defenders and score his latest effort indicates a hunger that was absent for much of last season.

Rashford thought he had a second near the end but his close-range effort was ruled out for handball after Sa saved his initial shot.

Lopetegui must find answer to scoring woes

In his first league home game in charge of Wolves, Lopetegui was a demonstrative presence on the edge of his technical area.

If not quite as manic as Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, the former Sevilla boss was open with his feelings.

That included demanding a yellow card for Casemiro when he blocked Ruben Neves off during the first half, then letting the fourth official know it should have been two as referee Rob Jones finally a yellow card to the Brazilian when he fouled Daniel Podence.

Once he calms down from such injustices, Lopetegui will know - as he always has - the answer to Wolves' problems come through finding the net.

Diego Costa worked hard for little reward before the break and, until Jimenez was introduced once the Spaniard was replaced, there was no focal point for the Wolves midfield to play to.

Neves almost pulled one of his wonder strikes out of his repertoire to put the hosts in front, but De Gea was equal to that, just as he was when Jimenez's stoppage-time effort was heading into the net.

Player of the match

RashfordMarcus Rashford

with an average of 8.31

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    6.52

  2. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    6.31

  3. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.81

  4. Squad number4Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    5.81

  5. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    5.67

  6. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    5.63

  7. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    5.62

  8. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    5.54

  9. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    5.51

  10. Squad number64Player nameBueno
    Average rating

    5.44

  11. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    5.32

  12. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    5.29

  13. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan
    Average rating

    5.25

  14. Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa
    Average rating

    5.05

  15. Squad number24Player nameToti
    Average rating

    4.93

  16. Squad number19Player nameJonny
    Average rating

    4.91

Manchester United

  1. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    8.31

  2. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    7.80

  3. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    7.68

  4. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    7.65

  5. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    7.49

  6. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    7.34

  7. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    Average rating

    6.97

  8. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    6.92

  9. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    6.80

  10. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.64

  11. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    6.33

  12. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    6.25

  13. Squad number34Player namevan de Beek
    Average rating

    6.18

  14. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    5.80

  15. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    5.78

  16. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    5.69

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1
  • 22Nélson SemedoBooked at 26minsSubstituted forCastro Ottoat 65'minutes
  • 4Collins
  • 23Kilman
  • 64BuenoSubstituted forGomesat 73'minutes
  • 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forAït-Nouriat 72'minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 27Nunes
  • 11Hwang Hee-chan
  • 29Diego CostaSubstituted forTraoréat 45'minutes
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forJiménezat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 6Traoré
  • 9Jiménez
  • 13Sarkic
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 24Gomes
  • 37Traoré
  • 59Hodge

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 19Varane
  • 23Shaw
  • 12Malacia
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 61'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 18CasemiroBooked at 57mins
  • 21AntonySubstituted forElangaat 90+3'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forMaguireat 90+3'minutes
  • 49GarnachoSubstituted forRashfordat 45'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 9MartialSubstituted forvan de Beekat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 10Rashford
  • 17Fred
  • 22Heaton
  • 33Williams
  • 34van de Beek
  • 36Elanga
  • 73Mainoo
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
31,658

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester United 1.

  3. Post update

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Harry Maguire.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Antony.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Harry Maguire replaces Bruno Fernandes.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Raphaël Varane.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United).

  13. Post update

    Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).

  15. Post update

    Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.

  17. Booking

    Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  19. Post update

    Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

721 comments

  • Comment posted by Arcangel, today at 14:28

    I love this man and kudos to EtH for not letting players think they are bigger than the team

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 14:31

      tony replied:
      Did the player not play?

  • Comment posted by john_smith37, today at 14:31

    not a fan of man utd, but i must give credit to them. after the 4-0 loss to brentford when they were a shambles, there league record since is W10 D2 L2, yes they still have a shocker in them (ie 6-3 v city) but they are definitely showing signs of progress

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:35

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Dont forget losing to Villa

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 14:33

    So…
    Defender can block goal bound goal with his hand = accident
    Ball ricochets off attacker’s arm from point blank range, then goes in off his knee = goal disallowed.

    The stupidity of the handball law in a nutshell.

    • Reply posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 14:37

      Wandering Wolf replied:
      Forwards = cheats allways were

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 14:31

    I thought this was a highly entertaining match. Credit to Rashford who has taken stick in the past for being wasteful and did not sulk when benched. Instead he let his football do the talking.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:43

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Ten Hag sure does not like Maguire otherwise why would he start Shaw at CB, when Shaw is not even good enough to start at his regular LB position?

  • Comment posted by GJM, today at 14:28

    Poor performance overall but got the 3 points.

    Surely Maguire has to go in the summer, Ten Haag would prefer to play Shaw and Casemiro ahead of him at centre back.

    Also struggle to see what Antony brings to the side, he doesn't take anyone on, just passes back inside.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:31

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Man Utd lucky, Wolves unlucky. Nothing more to say.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 14:27

    Wolves were never that likely to get something out of this game, but their game shows signs of marked improvement since Lopetegui has joined them - wouldn't be surprised to see them stay up, less so if they fix their striker and goal issues.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:33

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Wolves making progress, they could have held Utd to a point. Bright days ahead for Wolves.

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 14:27

    Probably wouldn’t have made any difference, but how was only 15 seconds added on to the end of stoppage time when Utd made a double substitution that took a full minute out of the game?

    • Reply posted by Arcangel, today at 14:30

      Arcangel replied:
      Personally I think they should treat extra time the same way as Qatar did, would cut down on time wasting

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 14:30

    In recent seasons we would have lost 1-0, so enjoying the steady improvement.
    Not comfortable but more comfortable than a loss

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 14:37

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Utd got the three points but they cannot be satisfied with their proformance today.

  • Comment posted by N2019, today at 14:31

    As a neutral, thought the game was quite open - I do think football could look at timings. 5 mins added on, commentary team felt there could have been more, then double substitution, series of corners, a free kick, and ref blows up by 95 mins 15, despite ball being in play barely 2 minutes of the time added on.

    • Reply posted by stealth, today at 14:39

      stealth replied:
      Ref wanted the game over as wolves were on the front foot. Surely everyone could see it was more than 5 minutes.

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 15:09

    United Win upset a few I see …

    • Reply posted by Jose, today at 15:12

      Jose replied:
      Who'da thought it! More lemons to suck on, Vicar?

  • Comment posted by Kinitawowi, today at 14:30

    Rashford will get the plaudits but it was Varane who was in the way of everything.

    Antony has nothing.

    • Reply posted by Leather Bottle, today at 14:32

      Leather Bottle replied:
      Varane was excellent today, you’re right about Antony too!

  • Comment posted by cantona39, today at 14:30

    What an absolute farce for Rashford handball.!!! Ridiculous. The ball came up at him. There is no such thing now as accidental handball.

    • Reply posted by U2045689908, today at 14:31

      U2045689908 replied:
      As ridiculous as it was to rule that out it is the current rules that it has to be.

  • Comment posted by FarsleyWolf, today at 14:40

    A competitive match but United had the better chances and probably should have won by more. Wolves again displayed a lack of cutting edge up front.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:01

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Wolves desperately need strikers otherwise they will struggle to stay up.

  • Comment posted by rabbidrunner, today at 14:38

    Referee should never be allowed to work again. Absolutely terrible performance from him all round.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:12

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      No better or worse than any of the other referees out there. This is the expected refereeing standard now.

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 14:28

    Ronaldo who?...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:33

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The fella who has tripled his money while Man United are still looking for a striker

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 14:27

    3 points, top 4 and the scousers a mere dot in the rear view mirror

    A nice end to 2022.

    • Reply posted by Leather Bottle, today at 14:29

      Leather Bottle replied:
      3 points, first time in the top 4 since March and the first thing you think of is Liverpool

  • Comment posted by penguin 1, today at 14:54

    That was one of the most inconsistent refereeing performance this season. Books Samedo for a nothing challenge, let's off casimiero etc. There was so many things he gave one way and not the other. That's why English referees are the worst in Europe

    • Reply posted by U2045689908, today at 15:01

      U2045689908 replied:
      Semedo should have been sent off