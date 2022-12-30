Close menu
Premier League
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth15:00Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace's James Tomkins
James Tomkins is one of two Crystal Palace players to be suspended due to a Boxing Day red card

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier, who missed the defeat at Chelsea with a hamstring injury, will be given a late fitness test.

However, the game is likely to come too soon for Brazilian goalkeeper Neto.

The squad has been hit by a virus, which has also affected head coach Gary O'Neil, who wasn't well enough to take Friday's pre-match press conference.

Crystal Palace pair James Tomkins and Tyrick Mitchell are suspended after being sent off in the defeat by Fulham.

But defender Marc Guehi, who was banned for that game, is available again.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I didn't see Crystal Palace's heavy home defeat by Fulham coming and I am beginning to lose faith in them - a little like I am with West Ham. I keep thinking there is a big result around the corner for them but it never comes.

This is an important game for Bournemouth too, given their run of form. This is not a good time to be on the slide.

The Cherries improved in the second half against Chelsea but it was too little, too late - they have been exceeding expectations under Gary O'Neil but they have now lost five of their past six league games and you have to remember their target this season is all about whether they can beat the drop.

This is a game where a win would lift the mood massively for either team but I have a feeling that it might end up being a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Afrobeats star Maulo

Bournemouth's next top-flight defeat will be their 100th in the Premier League

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace have won three consecutive top-flight games versus Bournemouth.
  • The Cherries have won just two of their 10 Premier League matches against Palace (D4, L4).

Bournemouth

  • Gary O'Neil's side have lost five of their last six league games.
  • They have conceded 34 Premier League goals this season, more than any other team.
  • Bournemouth are looking to win consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since February 2020.
  • The Cherries have won their last two league games played on New Year's Eve, and have not lost their final home league fixture of a calendar year since 2008 in League Two.
  • Kieffer Moore has scored three goals in his last two home Premier League matches, and has scored four of the Cherries' nine league goals at the Vitality Stadium this term.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace could lose three consecutive league games for the first time this season.
  • Palace have won just one of their last nine away league matches (D4, L4), failing to score in four of their last five on the road.
  • They have failed to register a single shot on target in their last two Premier League fixtures - no team has done that in three consecutive games since match-by-match shot data began to be collated by Opta in 2003-04.
  • The Eagles have not won outside of London in the Premier League since April.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal15131136122440
2Man City15112243152835
3Newcastle1696132112133
4Tottenham1693433231030
5Man Utd159242320329
6Liverpool1574431181325
7Brighton157352620624
8Chelsea157351917224
9Fulham166462726122
10Brentford164842527-220
11Crystal Palace155461521-619
12Aston Villa165381725-818
13Leicester165292528-317
14Bournemouth164481834-1616
15Leeds154382329-615
16West Ham1642101320-714
17Everton163581219-714
18Wolves163491025-1513
19Nottm Forest163491133-2213
20Southampton1633101430-1612
View full Premier League table

