Emiliano Martinez celebrates after saving a penalty in the World Cup final

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery plans to speak to goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez about his celebrations following Argentina's World Cup win.

Martinez has been criticised for some of his actions after Sunday's final, which included a rude gesture with his Golden Glove award.

He also mocked France striker Kylian Mbappe.

"When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it," said Emery.

"I will speak to him next week about some celebrations but I respect that he is now under the national team and when he will be with us, he is our responsibility then we can speak about it.

"We are so proud of him. He won the World Cup with his national team and it's amazing."

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in Qatar after a dramatic final had ended 3-3.

In the dressing room after the game, Martinez called for a minute's silence for Mbappe, who had scored a hat-trick for France. He then engaged in further mockery during Argentina's victory parade in Buenos Aires, by holding up a doll depicting the striker.

On Thursday, Noel Le Graet, the president of the French football federation, told French news outlet Ouest-France external-link he had written to his Argentine counterpart about the team's "abnormal" celebrations.

Martinez's antics during the penalty shootout made headlines after the final, with his mind games unsettling the France players - as the goalkeeper saved from Kingsley Coman, and Aurelien Tchouameni missed.

He has yet to return to Villa and will not be available for his side's game against Liverpool on 26 December as the Premier League resumes after the World Cup break.

"He's coming back next week," Emery added.

"I want him to rest now because after big emotion and hard work, he has to have some days off to rest then he'll come back to work with us."