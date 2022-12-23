Last updated on .From the section African

Mustapha Hadji has been part of the Morocco national team's coaching staff, including under former head coach Herve Renard

Former Morocco international Mustapha Hadji has refused to say whether he will appeal a five-year ban for forging an A-standard coaching license.

The 51-year-old was found guilty of falsifying the license and suspended for five years from all football-related activities by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) disciplinary committee.

Despite having three days to appeal the ban, the 1998 African Player of the Year refused to comment when asked about the possibility of submitting an appeal by local media.

Hadji appeared for Morocco at two World Cups (1994 and 1998), while he subsequently served as his nation's assistant coach from 2014 until earlier this year.

"The Caf disciplinary panel noted that after investigation, it was established that the license certificate 'A' in the name of Mr Mustapha Hadji is falsified and that he has never registered for License A training and that no diploma has been issued to him by the federation," read a statement signed by Raymond Hack, president of Caf's disciplinary board.

"Fraud is a serious offence which undermines Caf's values and principles of ethics.

"Moreover, after having examined all the available elements, the disciplinary panel considers that the offense committed by Mustapha Hadji is likely to harm the credibility of the governing institutions of football, including CAF, and must be sanctioned accordingly."

Born in Morocco but raised in France, the former attacking midfielder rejected the chance to represent France at youth level, opting to play for his North African homeland.

The former Atlas Lions star began his career at French club Nancy before notable spells with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna and English clubs Coventry City and Aston Villa.

Morocco's Mustapha Hadji was named African Footballer of the Year in 1998

Hadji's performance at the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup in the same year earned him Africa's top individual football prize in 1998.

Following his retirement in 2010, he took an assistant manager's role at Qatari club Umm Salal.

He then served as assistant coach to former Morocco managers Badou Zaki (2014-2016), Herve Renard (2016-2019) and Vahid Halilhodzic (2019-2022).