Diego Llorente joined Leeds in 2020

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has signed a three-and-a-half year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2026.

The Spain international moved to Elland Road from Real Sociedad in 2020 following the Whites' promotion to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has since made 55 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals.

"It's a good moment for me, an exciting moment," said Llorente.

"It's a good opportunity for me to keep helping the team.

"I feel that [the Premier League] has really helped me to improve my football, but I think I can keep improving."

Fellow defender Pascal Struijk extended his Leeds deal on Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch's side are 15th in the Premier League and return to action at home to Manchester City on 28 December.