Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United are second in the Championship

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says a prospective takeover of the club will impact on their January transfer plans.

The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah is in talks with an unnamed buyer.

It comes just six months after American businessman Henry Mauriss failed in a bid to take over the Yorkshire club.

Heckingbottom said he is aware of ongoing talk about the future of the club.

He added that it was the case that any future transfer plans are on hold until the matter is resolved.

Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield, when asked if the wheels are turning on a takeover: "They are turning, and that's it. It's not for me to get involved in, is it? Not for me to have any sort of say on it.

"All it would become for me would be a distraction, but I know there's an ongoing process."

Heckingbottom said he had not met any individuals who are showing interest in buying the club, but said the club's spending will be affected.

"It will have an impact on everything, so it's pointless even asking me," he said. "Of course it has a bearing on it when you're in negotiations - I'm not involved in it but generally you're always at a standstill until something is resolved one way or the other.

"Then whichever way it is resolved will determine what we can do. Why would I waste energy on that when our focus has to be on Coventry City?"