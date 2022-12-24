Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Tomoki Iwata, Rangers, Gordon, Hibs, Hearts
Reports in Japan suggest midfielder Tomoki Iwata has agreed to join Celtic from Yokohama F Marinos, initially on loan with a view to a permanent deal. (Sponichi)
Iwata's former manager Tomohiro Katanosaka praises the player's work ethic, saying he "takes his football extremely seriously". (Record)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will make a late call on whether to pitch Josip Juranovic in at right-back against Rangers on 2 January, the Croatia right-back due to return from World Cup duty this week. (Sun)
Juranovic is unlikely to feature against Hibernian on Wednesday. (Record)
Rangers midfielder John Lundstram says taking nine points out of nine so far under new manager Michael Beale has been "really satisfying". (Herald - subscription required)
Steve Lomas hopes Rangers supporters have not seen the last of his former Northern Ireland teammate Steve Davis after the midfielder was ruled out for the rest of the season. (Record)
Matty Kennedy is confident Aberdeen's fortunes will improved after three defeats on the bounce. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Kennedy believes Jim Goodwin should be getting praise not criticism as he backs the Dons manager to turn things around. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis says "it's been a long season for me" after being out injured for much of it. (Record)
Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall backs his Hearts counterpart and former Scotland colleague Craig Gordon to recover from the serious-looking injury he sustained against Dundee United on Christmas Eve. (Sun)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson does not believe Craig Halkett's injury is "too bad" while fellow defender Stephen Kingsley sustained a concussion against United. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Cammy Devlin is in no doubt Hearts should be third in the Scottish Premiership with the Tynecastle side sitting fourth and trailing Aberdeen on goal difference. (Record)
Cammy MacPherson says St Johnstone are up for the challenge of overtaking Hearts in the league. (Courier - subscription required)
Ross Callachan believes Ross County deserved a draw in Friday's loss to Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)
Callachan is confident going into Wednesday's visit of Scottish Premiership bottom side Dundee United. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti says Wednesday's meeting with County is a must-win match for United. (Courier - subscription required)
