Reports in Japan suggest midfielder Tomoki Iwata has agreed to join Celtic from Yokohama F Marinos, initially on loan with a view to a permanent deal. (Sponichi) external-link

Iwata's former manager Tomohiro Katanosaka praises the player's work ethic, saying he "takes his football extremely seriously". (Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will make a late call on whether to pitch Josip Juranovic in at right-back against Rangers on 2 January, the Croatia right-back due to return from World Cup duty this week. (Sun) external-link

Juranovic is unlikely to feature against Hibernian on Wednesday. (Record) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis says "it's been a long season for me" after being out injured for much of it. (Record) external-link

Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall backs his Hearts counterpart and former Scotland colleague Craig Gordon to recover from the serious-looking injury he sustained against Dundee United on Christmas Eve. (Sun) external-link

Cammy Devlin is in no doubt Hearts should be third in the Scottish Premiership with the Tynecastle side sitting fourth and trailing Aberdeen on goal difference. (Record) external-link