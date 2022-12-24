Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Tomoki Iwata, Rangers, Gordon, Hibs, Hearts
Reports in Japan suggest midfielder Tomoki Iwata has agreed to join Celtic from Yokohama F Marinos, initially on loan with a view to a permanent deal. (Sponichi)
Iwata's former manager Tomohiro Katanosaka praises the player's work ethic, saying he "takes his football extremely seriously". (Record)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will make a late call on whether to pitch Josip Juranovic in at right-back against Rangers on 2 January, the Croatia right-back due to return from World Cup duty this week. (Sun)
Juranovic is unlikely to feature against Hibernian on Wednesday. (Record)
Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis says "it's been a long season for me" after being out injured for much of it. (Record)
Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall backs his Hearts counterpart and former Scotland colleague Craig Gordon to recover from the serious-looking injury he sustained against Dundee United on Christmas Eve. (Sun)
Cammy Devlin is in no doubt Hearts should be third in the Scottish Premiership with the Tynecastle side sitting fourth and trailing Aberdeen on goal difference. (Record)
Steve Lomas hopes Rangers supporters have not seen the last of his former Northern Ireland teammate Steve Davis after the midfielder was ruled out for the rest of the season. (Record)