Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is not worried about Harry Kane after the striker's penalty miss against France which ended England's World Cup dream.

England captain Kane scored one spot-kick in their quarter-final clash with Les Bleus, but skied another with six minutes to go as they lost 2-1.

Conte said: "Honestly I am not worried about him. I saw him very well in these two days with us.

"We're talking about a world-class striker."

Kane, who won the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot, scored twice at the tournament in Qatar.

Conte added: "In football, you can have exciting moments and you can also have a moment where you are a bit disappointed because you missed a second penalty. The first he scored."

Conte was part of the Italy squad that lost the 1994 final on penalties to Brazil, although he did not play in the game.

"When I was a player I never missed a penalty because I didn't kick," he said. "Never, because I was a real disaster at it. But with a penalty I lost a World Cup against Brazil and you live this moment. You are really disappointed.

"For sure the first period you are sad, but then you know that you have to move on. Football gives you the opportunity to have other chances to enjoy football."

Conte confirmed Kane's fellow Spurs striker Richarlison will be out for another three to four weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in Brazil's World Cup quarter-final loss to Croatia.