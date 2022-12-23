Rubin Colwill's Cardiff City contract runs until 2024

Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson is hopeful he will be able to regularly use Wales forward Rubin Colwill for the remainder of the season.

Cardiff, two points above the relegation zone in the Championship, may not be able to sign any new players in January due to a transfer embargo.

Colwill has started only once this term but played 76 minutes of a development game in midweek and scored a free-kick.

"We want Rubin to be at his highest level," Hudson explained.

Colwill, who played for Wales in Qatar in their first World Cup in 64-years, has not started a competitive game for the Bluebirds since August.

Hudson admits injuries and Colwill's lack of trust in his own body have limited his involvement, with the 20-year having a growth spurt that led to fitness issues.

"He broke down in pre-season, because of his body growth," Hudson explained.

"He then came back from that hamstring injury which he re-injured. Then we were going towards his call-up, late September, he came back from that and got injured on the back end of that.

"He missed a month and then we went through October into November. Then there was disruption and he pulled a muscle in his hip. There is so much growth in Rubin. If we had thrown him in at any point he would have been out much longer.

"I really enjoy watching Rubin play, but he has had a lack of trust in his own body. I'm not putting words in his mouth, it's something we speak about."

Hudson says a lack of training minutes has added to the risk of Colwill suffering a major injury.

"For Rubin, he has had 47% of the sessions available this season," Hudson added.

"That's something that people don't see. If we put him out there to start, we are putting him at risk.

"You're not going to see the best Rubin. We detail it to him, we don't hide it. It's about making sure we aren't putting him at risk and losing him long term.

"He has not had a start for such a long time. If I had started him against Blackpool, would he have been ready? Maybe not, because the tempo would have been higher. We don't want to dip someone in and not let them be able to perform. We want them to be at the highest level.

"It shows you we could rush him back and throw him in, but he wouldn't have been ready or showed the best Rubin. It's our job to get him firing on all cylinders. Then, well, what a player we've got."