Wells has scored 27 goals in his time at Bristol City, including eight this season

Bristol City forward Nahki Wells has signed a new two-year deal to remain at the club until 2025.

The 32-year-old joined the Robins in January 2020 from Burnley in a deal worth around £5m and has since made more than 120 appearances.

This season, Wells has scored eight goals in 22 Championship matches.

"It was never something that was going to be a difficult decision, it was always something that I wanted," Wells told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I set my heart on trying to work hard to earn the opportunity to stay beyond this current contract and to be offered it at this stage is for me, my family, and everyone involved with myself, very happy."

Last season, the Bermudian was regularly used as a substitute and at one point was close to leaving the Robins.

However, this season he has become a regular fixture in the team.

"Nahki is a very important member of our squad and has been right the way through," City manager Nigel Pearson said.

"Last year was difficult for him but his behaviour and the way he was supportive of his team-mates was exemplary.

"He's a player who is in his 30s but genetically he's not going to lose his pace, he's a good athlete, and he's got a very boyish outlook on his football.

"He enjoys his football, he trains well. For me, it's a no brainer."