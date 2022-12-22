Ryan Manning has thrived on Swansea's left flank this season after improving his athleticism, according to Russell Martin

Russell Martin says Swansea City want to sign two attacking wingbacks in the January transfer window after revealing Ryan Manning has turned down a new contract.

Manning, 26, sees his current deal expire at the end of the season, as does Joel Latibeaudiere.

Martin wants both players to stay at the Championship club but Latibeaudiere is stalling over his contract offer.

"It's disappointing," Swansea's head coach said.

"Speaking to Josh [Marsh, Swansea's head of football operations] and Julian [Winter, their chief executive], our personal preference as a coaching staff is we try and avoid leaving people to their last year of their contract, especially when they are young."

Republic of Ireland international Manning has been a key player for Swansea under Martin, both in a central defensive role last season and in a more familiar position on the left flank this season.

He has scored five goals in 84 appearances since joining Swansea from Queens Park Rangers for around £250,000 in October 2020.

"The feedback is at this minute, Ryan's agent is saying it's unlikely we are going to sign the current deal he's been offered and I'm not convinced we as a club can go any further," Martin added.

"I think it's a really good deal. It's a good deal for us. We have three games and then the window will open, so there will be another discussion with Josh and Julian I am sure at some point about how we deal with that.

"But in the meantime I have got no worries about how Ryan is going to give everything. I thought he was excellent in the last half hour [at Coventry] on Saturday - two huge goal contributions.

"I am sure he will continue to give us that because of the relationship we have with him and how he feels about his team-mates.

"But it is a disappointment of course and a bit of a concern. I guess we put ourselves in this situation."

Russell Martin (left) has regularly praised Joel Latibeaudiere's (right) attitude since taking over at Swansea in August 2021

Former Manchester City youngster Latibeaudiere, 22, has also established himself at Swansea under Martin, captaining the side earlier this season when regular skipper Matt Grimes was suspended.

Like Manning, he is capable of playing in a central defence or as a wingback or full-back.

"Speaking to Josh and Julian this week, it's probably a similar situation [with Latibeaudiere]," Martin added.

"We've offered probably our last offer in terms of where we are as a club.

"At this minute in time Lats (Latibeaudiere) wants to take his time. It's not the same as Ryan in that it's not been turned down, but he is taking a bit longer to consider it and weigh up his options. We'll have a bit more clarity after Christmas and we'll go from there."

Regardless of the Manning and Latibeaudiere situations, Martin says Swansea need to replace two players signed last January when this year's mid-season window opens.

Right-wingback Cyrus Christie arrived on loan from Fulham while Hannes Wolf, who ended up playing on the opposite flank, joined on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach - and both players had a significant impact as Swansea improved in the second half of 2021-22.

Martin, whose side are two points outside the Championship play-off places ahead of their trip to Reading on Tuesday, 27 December, says Swansea once again need players who can operate out wide.

"It's probably similar to last season - we lacked in a certain area and Hannes and Cyrus really helped us," he said.

"I don't think we replaced either of them in the summer.

"At the top end of the pitch we need a bit of help to unlock [defences], people who can carry the ball and be a bit direct."