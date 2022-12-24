Close menu

World Cup: Watch and vote for the best tournament this century

A controversial 2022 World Cup came to an end with Argentina's thrilling final win over France.

After football took centre stage, there were some magnificent storylines in Qatar - but just how good was it?

BBC Sport has taken a look at every World Cup this century and we want you to pick the best one below.

2002 (Japan/South Korea)

Ronaldo inspired Brazil to their fifth World Cup triumph with both their goals in a 2-0 win over Germany.

It was a tournament of shocks with Senegal stunning France before Turkey and co-hosts South Korea reached the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Ronaldinho's free-kick helped knock out England and the Republic of Ireland went out to Spain on penalties.

2006 (Germany)

Italy beat France on penalties in the World Cup final in a game that will always be remembered for Zinedine Zidane's red card for headbutting Marco Materazzi in his final game before retiring.

Earlier in the tournament Wayne Rooney had been sent off for England against Portugal as they went on to lose on spot-kicks.

Lionel Messi made his World Cup debut - and scored his first goal in the tournament.

2010 (South Africa)

Spain won their first ever World Cup with Andres Iniesta's extra-time goal downing the Netherlands. They won each knockout game 1-0.

Previous finalists France and Italy both went out in the group stages. Luis Suarez's handball to deny Ghana a place in the semis made him the scourge of Africa.

England were well beaten by Germany but the last-16 tie was also remembered for a Frank Lampard goal which was not given.

2014 (Brazil)

Mario Gotze scored the extra-time winner as Germany beat Messi's Argentina 1-0 in the final. But the most historic bit of their World Cup was the 7-1 win over hosts Brazil in the semis.

James Rodriguez was the breakout star of the tournament with six goals for Colombia.

Group D made plenty of headlines with England and Italy going out and Uruguay's Suarez biting Giorgio Chiellini.

2018 (Russia)

France beat surprise finalists Croatia 4-2 with Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, two of their stars, on the scoresheet.

It was a tournament that provided some classic games, including Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in Spain 3-3 Portugal and France edging Argentina 4-3 in the last 16.

England beat Colombia for their first ever World Cup penalty shootout win and eventually lost to Croatia in the semis. Harry Kane won the Golden Boot.

2022 (Qatar)

The tournament started with controversies about migrant workers deaths, gay rights and a winter World Cup - and ended with maybe the greatest final ever.

Messi's Argentina beat France on penalties after a 3-3 thriller in which Mbappe became the second player after Sir Geoff Hurst to score a hat-trick in the final.

It was a World Cup of shocks too with Morocco reaching the semi-finals, Japan beating Spain and Germany - and Saudi Arabia beating eventual champions Argentina.

England lost to France in the quarter-finals.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 22:11

    2022 was the best final. Although this article concentrates on the tournaments of this century, 1982 was the best World Cup, so many teams full of quality players at the peak of their powers, made for some epic matches!

    • Reply posted by goonerjake, today at 22:15

      goonerjake replied:
      Just before my time. My first wc was Mexico 86. I was nine years old and remember the Argentina game in details of pain.
      Strange that I rooted for Argentina this year. I guess all it took was 36 years to let it go.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 22:21

    Why limit it to this century? Same as when you limit records to the premiership era. Pathetic.

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 22:44

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      No other final got close to this century, ok, maybe 1970 at a push

  • Comment posted by spicy robbie, today at 21:53

    I don't understand why this years World Cup has been so highly praised, regardless of everything that happened in terms of the off-field negatively. There was some good games and some upsets, but the atmosphere of the stadiums seemed extremely flat and strangely quiet for a World Cup. The thousands of empty seats, lack of genuine fans that were priced out of tickets due to the location etc.

    • Reply posted by p4w4vBarca, today at 22:10

      p4w4vBarca replied:
      So true...the atmosphere was lacking at many games and the commentators were making out that there were more shocks at this world cup whereas a quick glance at the summary of other world cups 2 big names went out at the group stages in every world cup played! Plus there were many 0-0 draws, the last16 was predictable and the only true exciting day before the final was the sat qfs

  • Comment posted by brandon, today at 22:11

    Recency bias in full effect here 2022 winning by the margin is a laugh especially when you consider the amount of 0-0 draws and the awful starts. Then you take it over account all the god awful first half’s we had even in some of the decent games laughable. And the atmosphere in some of the games were just shocking. I voted 2014

    • Reply posted by p4w4vBarca, today at 22:16

      p4w4vBarca replied:
      2018 had the most dramatic endings. Every game had a twist! France were perhaps a bit too dominant though and seemed to have their name on the trophy from the start. But great atmosphere there with the south Americans travelling in huge numbers...not just Argentina.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 22:38

    Absolutely farcical 'poll' 🙄.

    Anyone with an IQ above 85 will know that the most recent World Cup will win a poll like this if it was half decent rather than vote for a World Cup they can barely remember.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 22:22

    Anyone that votes for 2010 needs their head examining.

    • Reply posted by Moji, today at 22:32

      Moji replied:
      The noise of the vuvuzelas argh

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 22:06

    South Africa definitely the worst. Ruined by the horns, low scoring games throughout the tournament, Suarez, and thuggery in the final.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 22:24

    Shame it's not 'of all time', then I'd vote.
    1970 Brazil.

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 22:28

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      I’d go 1970/2022, no other final gets anywhere near. All others are also ran

  • Comment posted by Michaeel, today at 22:16

    Watched 5 games live in Qatar, amazing atmosphere in and around stadiums, so many people saying it seemed flat (maybe because the commentators on itv and bbc were busy being so negative). Great World Cup for me and certainly right up there. Loved 2002 also and 1986 was a classic but it’s all subjective so no right or wrong answer.

    • Reply posted by p4w4vBarca, today at 22:24

      p4w4vBarca replied:
      I'm surprised 2002 is considered highly. I'm a big Ronaldo fan so I was pleased Brazil won and that they put England out ( I'm scottish) but Germany got to the final beating very poor teams like pataguay and USA!

  • Comment posted by viewfromtheblues, today at 22:36

    NONE Of THE ABOVE

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 22:07

    Hard to pin down which one of those was "the best". I liked all of them in their own right. My favourite is Mexico 86 but probably because it was my first.

    • Reply posted by chelsealabrador, today at 22:46

      chelsealabrador replied:
      The 2 world cups in the 80's were both awesome.

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, today at 21:59

    I'd vote for 2014, simply because of that astonishing semi-final. It's the only time I've ever been lost for words. One of those moments in sport you never forget.

  • Comment posted by Hawth, today at 21:56

    So skewed to run a poll like this 5 minutes after an over hyped World Cup finishes. The BIG teams were all quite poor. You cannot compare to the quality of 2006.

    • Reply posted by Milo, today at 22:02

      Milo replied:
      so "smaller teams" are not allowed to perform better than the big teams?

  • Comment posted by Jess Phillips, today at 21:55

    Why are political neoliberals still pretending the guardians 6.5k migrant death is legit after its been debunked? Its taken a life of its own like a QAnon of political neoliberalists

    • Reply posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 22:01

      TheSecretPundit replied:
      The brainwashed love being brainwashed, that's why.

  • Comment posted by sportsfan40s, today at 21:51

    Way too many dull matches and two boring, negative teams reached the semis. An average World Cup

    • Reply posted by FlyMoon, today at 22:11

      FlyMoon replied:
      Let me guess. You're English and you only watched English games.

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 21:42

    Short memories. Lots of dull games at Qatar world cup. Final only got interesting in the latter part of the game. French players hit with virus so mostly didnt show up. Commentators only bouyant because their beloved Messi played. Even when he was dispossed they thought that it was the best a player had ever been seen losing possession.

    • Reply posted by Ashley Choudry, today at 21:56

      Ashley Choudry replied:
      Well said, how many 0-0 draws were their in the group stages?

  • Comment posted by Mark-306, today at 21:36

    Not Qatar's

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 21:43

      Sam replied:
      Why ? Because an armband ???

  • Comment posted by Pastas_Number_9, today at 21:57

    Japan for me. Classic.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 21:42

    No it wasn't

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 22:39

    Taking the knee was the most embarrassing moment of the World Cup. Old news, pathetic. Argentina deserved all they got. So good, the home of football is South American. Football did go home!!

