World Cup: Watch and vote for the best tournament this century

A controversial 2022 World Cup came to an end with Argentina's thrilling final win over France.

After football took centre stage, there were some magnificent storylines in Qatar - but just how good was it?

BBC Sport has taken a look at every World Cup this century and we want you to pick the best one below.

2002 (Japan/South Korea)

Ronaldo inspired Brazil to their fifth World Cup triumph with both their goals in a 2-0 win over Germany.

It was a tournament of shocks with Senegal stunning France before Turkey and co-hosts South Korea reached the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Ronaldinho's free-kick helped knock out England and the Republic of Ireland went out to Spain on penalties.

2006 (Germany)

Italy beat France on penalties in the World Cup final in a game that will always be remembered for Zinedine Zidane's red card for headbutting Marco Materazzi in his final game before retiring.

Earlier in the tournament Wayne Rooney had been sent off for England against Portugal as they went on to lose on spot-kicks.

Lionel Messi made his World Cup debut - and scored his first goal in the tournament.

2010 (South Africa)

Spain won their first ever World Cup with Andres Iniesta's extra-time goal downing the Netherlands. They won each knockout game 1-0.

Previous finalists France and Italy both went out in the group stages. Luis Suarez's handball to deny Ghana a place in the semis made him the scourge of Africa.

England were well beaten by Germany but the last-16 tie was also remembered for a Frank Lampard goal which was not given.

2014 (Brazil)

Mario Gotze scored the extra-time winner as Germany beat Messi's Argentina 1-0 in the final. But the most historic bit of their World Cup was the 7-1 win over hosts Brazil in the semis.

James Rodriguez was the breakout star of the tournament with six goals for Colombia.

Group D made plenty of headlines with England and Italy going out and Uruguay's Suarez biting Giorgio Chiellini.

2018 (Russia)

France beat surprise finalists Croatia 4-2 with Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, two of their stars, on the scoresheet.

It was a tournament that provided some classic games, including Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in Spain 3-3 Portugal and France edging Argentina 4-3 in the last 16.

England beat Colombia for their first ever World Cup penalty shootout win and eventually lost to Croatia in the semis. Harry Kane won the Golden Boot.

2022 (Qatar)

The tournament started with controversies about migrant workers deaths, gay rights and a winter World Cup - and ended with maybe the greatest final ever.

Messi's Argentina beat France on penalties after a 3-3 thriller in which Mbappe became the second player after Sir Geoff Hurst to score a hat-trick in the final.

It was a World Cup of shocks too with Morocco reaching the semi-finals, Japan beating Spain and Germany - and Saudi Arabia beating eventual champions Argentina.

England lost to France in the quarter-finals.

  • Comment posted by Michaeel, today at 22:16

    Watched 5 games live in Qatar, amazing atmosphere in and around stadiums, so many people saying it seemed flat (maybe because the commentators on itv and bbc were busy being so negative). Great World Cup for me and certainly right up there. Loved 2002 also and 1986 was a classic but it’s all subjective so no right or wrong answer.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 22:16

    2022 Qatar is best this century as all games from group to final were OK. Aregentina played good in the final. However, best WC ever for me was 1970 when the Brazil team featuring Pele was the best side ever and played the best football ever.

  • Comment posted by FACOMINGHOME, today at 22:13

    According to THE SUN newspaper there's never been a comparable WC to guess when. Shock horror 1966. It was miniscule compared with 2022 The final was intriguing and not dependent on a Russian linesman with dodgy sight who got Citizenship post match

    • Reply posted by Latic, today at 22:19

      Latic replied:
      Bore off

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 22:11

    2022 was the best final. Although this article concentrates on the tournaments of this century, 1982 was the best World Cup, so many teams full of quality players at the peak of their powers, made for some epic matches!

    • Reply posted by goonerjake, today at 22:15

      goonerjake replied:
      Just before my time. My first wc was Mexico 86. I was nine years old and remember the Argentina game in details of pain.
      Strange that I rooted for Argentina this year. I guess all it took was 36 years to let it go.

  • Comment posted by brandon, today at 22:11

    Recency bias in full effect here 2022 winning by the margin is a laugh especially when you consider the amount of 0-0 draws and the awful starts. Then you take it over account all the god awful first half’s we had even in some of the decent games laughable. And the atmosphere in some of the games were just shocking. I voted 2014

    • Reply posted by p4w4vBarca, today at 22:16

      p4w4vBarca replied:
  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 22:07

    Hard to pin down which one of those was "the best". I liked all of them in their own right. My favourite is Mexico 86 but probably because it was my first.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:07

    The best World Cup final most of us have ever seen.
    Actual tournament. Italia 90. Germany we're so lucky..

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 22:06

    South Africa definitely the worst. Ruined by the horns, low scoring games throughout the tournament, Suarez, and thuggery in the final.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 22:04

    Fail to see how 6500 deaths 2 DURING the World Cup and a complete discrimination of an entire sector of society can be considered successful

    • Reply posted by PhuketMag, today at 22:14

      PhuketMag replied:
      Only the Northern European fans were brainwashed by the ‘narrative’. All the Asian, African and South American fans and countries just got on with it and had a whale of a time.

      Look forward to hearing the same ‘agenda’ when it comes to the capital punishing, abortion-banning, Guantanamo-rights busting, and crime-ridden USA holding it in 4 years time. 👍

  • Comment posted by Archie Pooch, today at 22:00

    Football wise the tournament in Qatar had everything. Amazing.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 22:08

      Harry replied:
      Like what? Half empty stadiums - winning team with a very dodgy penalty and an offside goal

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, today at 21:59

    I'd vote for 2014, simply because of that astonishing semi-final. It's the only time I've ever been lost for words. One of those moments in sport you never forget.

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 21:58

    Do you know. Qatar for me.
    When all the background noises are eliminated and we can enjoy the football we can agree football is and should be a great distraction from our day to day lives, that can at times be challenging.
    Yeah football. 😀

  • Comment posted by Headingly spirit, today at 21:57

    None. Last decent tournament was 1966. The rest were all rubbish!!! Happy Christmas everyone.

    • Reply posted by goonerjake, today at 21:59

      goonerjake replied:
      😉 I assume

  • Comment posted by Pastas_Number_9, today at 21:57

    Japan for me. Classic.

  • Comment posted by Hawth, today at 21:56

    So skewed to run a poll like this 5 minutes after an over hyped World Cup finishes. The BIG teams were all quite poor. You cannot compare to the quality of 2006.

    • Reply posted by Milo, today at 22:02

      Milo replied:
      so "smaller teams" are not allowed to perform better than the big teams?

  • Comment posted by Si-monster, today at 21:56

    Why are we voting for the sports-washing Qatar World Cup. Too many children voting based on this tournament alone who haven’t seen previous tournaments

  • Comment posted by Jess Phillips, today at 21:55

    Why are political neoliberals still pretending the guardians 6.5k migrant death is legit after its been debunked? Its taken a life of its own like a QAnon of political neoliberalists

    • Reply posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 22:01

      TheSecretPundit replied:
      The brainwashed love being brainwashed, that's why.

  • Comment posted by U18236519, today at 21:55

    2002 had all the legends in their prime.

    • Reply posted by p4w4vBarca, today at 22:00

      p4w4vBarca replied:
  • Comment posted by asb, today at 21:54

    If the truth be told there has not been a best WC since 1966, we have the worst government if that is any consolation!

  • Comment posted by spicy robbie, today at 21:53

    I don't understand why this years World Cup has been so highly praised, regardless of everything that happened in terms of the off-field negatively. There was some good games and some upsets, but the atmosphere of the stadiums seemed extremely flat and strangely quiet for a World Cup. The thousands of empty seats, lack of genuine fans that were priced out of tickets due to the location etc.

    • Reply posted by p4w4vBarca, today at 22:10

      p4w4vBarca replied:
