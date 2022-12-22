Last updated on .From the section Football

Melbourne Victory have been banned from selling tickets for home games until 15 January following a pitch invasion.

Some fans ran onto the pitch during the game against Melbourne City, forcing the A-League match to be abandoned.

Referee Alex King was trying to shield City goalkeeper Tom Glover when both suffered cuts to their faces after being hit by a metal bucket.

"Sanctions are necessary to give immediate confidence to the fans and participants," said Football Australia.

The governing body said only Victory club members would be allowed at home matches.

It added Victory fans will not be allowed to attend away games.

"Our priority is to ensure the safety and enjoyment of everyone within the venue on match days and that unacceptable behaviour by spectators is not repeated at any football match or event ever again. We believe these measures will achieve this," said Football Australia's chief executive James Johnson.

Investigations by Football Australia are ongoing and further sanctions could be handed out upon its conclusion.

Victoria Police said they have arrested 29 people in relation to the incident on 17 December.

One of those arrested is a 23-year-old, who is alleged to have struck Glover with a bucket.

Two men aged 18 and 19 have also been arrested and their charges relate to separate alleged assaults on Glover, with the latter also accused of assaulting a security guard.

City said the goalkeeper suffered a concussion and severe lacerations to the face.