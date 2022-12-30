Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool2LeicesterLeicester City1

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester: Wout Faes own goals gift Reds victory

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward watches as the ball lands in the back of his net
Wout Faes became just the fourth player to score two own goals in a single Premier League game, after Jamie Carragher, Michael Proctor and Jonathan Walters

Wout Faes scored two own goals as Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester in their final Premier League game of 2022.

The Foxes made the ideal start when they took the lead after just four minutes as poor defending by the hosts allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to race through on goal before firing past Alisson.

Both sides had opportunities to score after that in an open and entertaining first half but Liverpool's equaliser came in hugely fortuitous circumstances.

With seven minutes to go the break, Faes stuck out a boot to try and divert Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross behind but instead the ball looped over goalkeeper Danny Ward and into the back of the net.

It got worse for Faes and Leicester seconds before the break when the defender again managed to put the ball into the back of his own net, this time firing in after Darwin Nunez's chipped shot had bounced back off the post.

It was the tonic Liverpool needed and they really should have put the game out of Leicester's reach in the second half, with Mohamed Salah putting a decent chance wide of the post with only Ward to beat while Nunez - not for the first time in recent games - failed to make the most of a couple of decent opportunities.

In the end, Faes' two own goals were enough to give Liverpool the victory that moves them to within two points of the top four.

Defeat for Leicester, meanwhile, means they remain 13th and four points above the relegation zone.

Faes' unfortunate night

It was a night to forget for Faes but one that was also so uncharacteristic, with the Belgian defender having been a huge player for the Foxes since joining on transfer deadline day back in September.

He has been a key factor in Leicester's rise off the bottom of the table and away from the relegation zone but it felt like everything that could go wrong for him did so here.

Faes arguably could have done better for the first goal. Had he left it, then goalkeeper Ward - who clearly shouted for him to do so - had a straightforward gather at his near post, but instead Faes made the most awkward of connections to send the ball looping over the Wales international.

The second goal, however, was just plain unfortunate as Faes' momentum as he rushed to get back and clear off the line meant he could do little when the ball from Nunez's shot bounced back off the post and into his path.

Faes becomes just the fourth player to score two own goals in a single Premier League game, after Jamie Carragher (1999, Liverpool vs Manchester United), Michael Proctor (2003, Sunderland vs Charlton) and Jonathan Walters (2013, Stoke vs Chelsea).

Player of the match

Dewsbury-HallKiernan Dewsbury-Hall

with an average of 6.36

Liverpool

  1. Squad number43Player nameBajcetic
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    5.97

  3. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    5.92

  4. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    5.91

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    5.90

  6. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    5.89

  7. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    5.82

  8. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    5.80

  9. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    5.80

  10. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    5.74

  11. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    5.68

  12. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    5.63

  13. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    5.63

  14. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.50

  15. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    5.38

Leicester City

  1. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    6.36

  2. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.89

  3. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    5.73

  4. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    5.70

  5. Squad number1Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.68

  6. Squad number17Player nameAyoze Pérez
    Average rating

    5.62

  7. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    5.59

  8. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    5.57

  9. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    5.56

  10. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    5.50

  11. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    5.49

  12. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    5.49

  13. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    5.29

  14. Squad number3Player nameFaes
    Average rating

    5.19

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forGomezat 86'minutes
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 62'minutes
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forBajceticat 86'minutes
  • 14Henderson
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 11Salah
  • 27Núñez
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forKeïtaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 5Konaté
  • 8Keïta
  • 13Adrián
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 28Carvalho
  • 42Clark
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 50Doak

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ward
  • 27Castagne
  • 18Amartey
  • 3Faes
  • 33Thomas
  • 25NdidiSubstituted forTielemansat 59'minutes
  • 42SoumaréBooked at 67mins
  • 17PérezSubstituted forIheanachoat 71'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 7Barnes
  • 20DakaSubstituted forVardyat 15'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 8Tielemans
  • 9Vardy
  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 24Mendy
  • 31Iversen
  • 34Brunt
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
53,343

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home21
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 2, Leicester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Leicester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Luke Thomas tries a through ball, but Timothy Castagne is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).

  5. Post update

    Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Joe Gomez (Liverpool).

  9. Post update

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wout Faes.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Naby Keïta.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Stefan Bajcetic replaces Harvey Elliott because of an injury.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Joe Gomez replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Danny Ward.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Timothy Castagne tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Naby Keïta (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

915 comments

  • Comment posted by Kopper, at 22:01 30 Dec

    Biggest laugh of the season - the Kop shouting "shoot" every time Wout Faes has possession in the Leicester box.

    • Reply posted by Dial House Dermot, at 22:07 30 Dec

      Dial House Dermot replied:
      His finishing was better than Nunez!

  • Comment posted by NB22, at 21:58 30 Dec

    Faes showing Nunez how to finish.

    • Reply posted by AnO8server, at 22:07 30 Dec

      AnO8server replied:
      And Dewsbury-hall put in a great defensive performance.

  • Comment posted by lawman, at 22:00 30 Dec

    I think Liverpool were a tad lucky tonight..

    • Reply posted by Freds, at 22:03 30 Dec

      Freds replied:
      Yep and probably had a couple of extra players playing for liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Strength in numbers, at 22:01 30 Dec

    That was awful! We were lucky. We couldn't pass water! Will someone please take oxlaid- chamberlain off our hands!

    Trolling not necessary tonight mancs.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 22:16 30 Dec

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They will come. They still have not got over the fact Cody Gakpo chose Liverpool ahead of them😆

  • Comment posted by Carre Household, at 22:01 30 Dec

    Damn! Just lost a tenner on Faes to score a hat trick.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 22:11 30 Dec

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Has anyone scored a hat trick of own goals before

  • Comment posted by RayCee, at 22:00 30 Dec

    For a team to score three times and not win isn’t good enough.

    • Reply posted by Johnny Englander, at 22:18 30 Dec

      Johnny Englander replied:
      Rochdale did it last night too.

  • Comment posted by IdlingAstrologer, at 21:58 30 Dec

    It was a gift that we got the points being honest and our defence is a shambles right now. Learn from this and and get better . Three points is three points. But unlucky Leicester

    • Reply posted by Tony, at 23:00 30 Dec

      Tony replied:
      We agree,
      3,000 city supporters !

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, at 22:05 30 Dec

    One of the joys of thenWorld Cup was seeing ban accurate amount of time added on. In this game 4 mins were allotted after Elliot has spent 4 mins injured prior to the 90! In the 4 minutes, half of it was for other injuries!! Should be a simple task to get it right.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, at 22:07 30 Dec

      kennycanuck replied:
      Can't change the way added time is decided mid season.
      Expect changes 2023/24

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, at 22:00 30 Dec

    Wout Faes. Only 1 appearance at Anfield and already more deadly in front of goal than Nunez 😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, at 22:01 30 Dec

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Brilliant!

  • Comment posted by Comrade TWT, at 21:58 30 Dec

    It's unfair to keep comparing Darwin Nunez to Andy Carroll. Carroll managed to score tonight.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, at 22:24 30 Dec

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Somewhere in Uruguay at the Nunez family home you'll find a pristine barn door

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, at 22:05 30 Dec

    Captain chaos will come good - and score lots and lots

    The panic Nunez creates is brilliant

    Love it

    • Reply posted by Hetero sapiens, at 22:10 30 Dec

      Hetero sapiens replied:
      It's so hard to spot sarcasm on the internet nowadays...

  • Comment posted by Marmite, at 22:01 30 Dec

    Good game ultimately decided by two crazy own goals.

    As a fan of football, I'm gutted for the lad.

    As a Red, I'll take them any which way they come 💪

    Merry Christmas and All the Best for the New Year Everyone 🍾🥳

    • Reply posted by RedJude, at 22:12 30 Dec

      RedJude replied:
      Ditto, and same to you Marmite :)

  • Comment posted by gilly66, at 22:01 30 Dec

    Thank you Foxes for coming to Anfield, scoring three goals and still lose 2-1!! Carragher, Trent is a great player but did you not see Thiago on that pitch? He was everywhere!!!! My MOTM anyway!

    • Reply posted by keith, at 22:05 30 Dec

      keith replied:
      Mostly on the pitch rolling around after diving.

  • Comment posted by Eittigh, at 22:00 30 Dec

    Not good enough Liverpool. Ok we won but missed so many chances and the final pass at times was poor. Midfield not at the races. If we come up against a form team we will be in trouble. YNWA

  • Comment posted by ironingbored, at 21:58 30 Dec

    Huge let off. A well undeserved win.

    • Reply posted by Harry, at 22:15 30 Dec

      Harry replied:
      To go with the one at Villa

  • Comment posted by NSM, at 22:01 30 Dec

    A Wout Faes own goal hatrick would have been pretty cool.

  • Comment posted by living room , at 22:01 30 Dec

    Has Faes scored more than Nunez now?

    • Reply posted by Quarryman, at 22:05 30 Dec

      Quarryman replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by Rio, at 21:59 30 Dec

    I'm sorry I'm an lfc fan. And you can wax lyrical all you want about nunez causing chaos and pace. The guy cant hit a barn door.

    • Reply posted by Freds, at 22:05 30 Dec

      Freds replied:
      you forgot the c. You mean lcfc ;)

  • Comment posted by macca, at 21:58 30 Dec

    2 very very poor sides

  • Comment posted by STEVO, at 22:00 30 Dec

    Liverpool fans should feel very proud of their players. managed a win without scoring a goal!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 22:12 30 Dec

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Good tactic😆