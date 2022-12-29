Liverpool v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club this week, who will become eligible to play in January

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is available for selection after having time off following the World Cup final.

Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and James Milner are not yet fit enough to return from injury, while Arthur, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota remain on the sidelines.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has ruled out midfielders James Maddison and Dennis Praet through injury.

The Foxes are without long-term absentees Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, James Justin and Ricardo Pereira.

The Reds have scored at least once in each of their last 31 Premier League home games, with their only defeat coming against Leeds in October

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have lost two of their last three Premier League games against Leicester, as many as they had in their previous 17 versus the Foxes.

Leicester are winless in each of their last 12 away matches against the Reds in all competitions (D3, L9).

Their last win at Anfield was a 2-0 Premier League victory in May 2000 courtesy of goals by Tony Cottee and Phil Gilchrist.

Liverpool

Liverpool are guaranteed to be outside the Premier League top four at the turn of the year for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign, when Jurgen Klopp had been manager for fewer than three months.

They have won three consecutive league games for the first time since winning their final three fixtures of last season. The Reds won only four of their opening 12 league matches this campaign.

They have kept just four clean sheets in their 19 Premier League games since the start of May, with only Southampton, Leeds and Aston Villa keeping fewer amongst ever present top-flight sides.

Leicester

Leicester have not been in the bottom half of the Premier League table at the turn of the year since the 2016-17 season, when they were reigning champions.

They have recorded five wins against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in league and cup, a joint-high with Manchester City. All five of the Foxes' victories were at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers' side conceded as many goals in their 3-0 defeat against Newcastle on Boxing Day as they had in their previous 10 matches in all competitions combined.

The last time they both lost and failed to score in consecutive league games was October 2020.

The Foxes are aiming to win four straight away league games without conceding for the first time in their history.

My Liverpool line-up Predict Liverpool's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Leicester City line-up Predict Leicester's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team