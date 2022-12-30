Stevenage v Crawley Town

StevenageStevenage19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|22
|16
|4
|2
|35
|12
|23
|52
|2
|Stevenage
|22
|13
|6
|3
|31
|16
|15
|45
|3
|Northampton
|23
|12
|7
|4
|38
|24
|14
|43
|4
|Carlisle
|23
|10
|9
|4
|36
|23
|13
|39
|5
|Swindon
|24
|10
|8
|6
|28
|24
|4
|38
|6
|Mansfield
|23
|11
|5
|7
|32
|29
|3
|38
|7
|Bradford
|22
|10
|6
|6
|27
|21
|6
|36
|8
|Salford
|22
|10
|5
|7
|28
|20
|8
|35
|9
|Barrow
|23
|11
|2
|10
|29
|28
|1
|35
|10
|Stockport
|22
|10
|4
|8
|33
|22
|11
|34
|11
|Wimbledon
|23
|9
|7
|7
|28
|26
|2
|34
|12
|Doncaster
|23
|10
|4
|9
|28
|33
|-5
|34
|13
|Walsall
|22
|9
|6
|7
|27
|20
|7
|33
|14
|Tranmere
|23
|9
|6
|8
|25
|19
|6
|33
|15
|Sutton United
|24
|9
|5
|10
|23
|30
|-7
|32
|16
|Grimsby
|22
|7
|6
|9
|25
|27
|-2
|27
|17
|Crewe
|21
|6
|7
|8
|18
|27
|-9
|25
|18
|Newport
|22
|6
|5
|11
|21
|25
|-4
|23
|19
|Harrogate
|22
|6
|4
|12
|27
|33
|-6
|22
|20
|Crawley
|22
|5
|6
|11
|23
|34
|-11
|21
|21
|Hartlepool
|23
|4
|6
|13
|21
|42
|-21
|18
|22
|Colchester
|23
|4
|5
|14
|20
|31
|-11
|17
|23
|Rochdale
|22
|4
|3
|15
|18
|35
|-17
|15
|24
|Gillingham
|22
|2
|8
|12
|7
|27
|-20
|14
