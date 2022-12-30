Derby County v Cambridge United

DerbyDerby County19:45CambridgeCambridge United
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|24
|16
|5
|3
|43
|25
|18
|53
|2
|Ipswich
|24
|14
|7
|3
|46
|24
|22
|49
|3
|Sheff Wed
|24
|14
|7
|3
|40
|18
|22
|49
|4
|Barnsley
|22
|12
|4
|6
|30
|18
|12
|40
|5
|Bolton
|22
|10
|6
|6
|26
|19
|7
|36
|6
|Peterborough
|23
|11
|2
|10
|39
|28
|11
|35
|7
|Derby
|22
|9
|8
|5
|28
|17
|11
|35
|8
|Wycombe
|24
|10
|5
|9
|30
|26
|4
|35
|9
|Port Vale
|23
|9
|5
|9
|24
|31
|-7
|32
|10
|Portsmouth
|21
|7
|10
|4
|28
|24
|4
|31
|11
|Exeter
|24
|8
|7
|9
|37
|36
|1
|31
|12
|Bristol Rovers
|24
|8
|7
|9
|38
|41
|-3
|31
|13
|Oxford Utd
|23
|7
|8
|8
|29
|26
|3
|29
|14
|Shrewsbury
|23
|8
|5
|10
|23
|26
|-3
|29
|15
|Cheltenham
|22
|8
|4
|10
|17
|23
|-6
|28
|16
|Lincoln City
|21
|6
|9
|6
|21
|26
|-5
|27
|17
|Fleetwood
|23
|5
|11
|7
|25
|25
|0
|26
|18
|Charlton
|23
|5
|10
|8
|33
|34
|-1
|25
|19
|Cambridge
|22
|7
|3
|12
|21
|33
|-12
|24
|20
|Burton
|24
|5
|7
|12
|32
|45
|-13
|22
|21
|Accrington
|22
|5
|7
|10
|21
|34
|-13
|22
|22
|MK Dons
|23
|6
|3
|14
|22
|33
|-11
|21
|23
|Forest Green
|24
|5
|5
|14
|20
|46
|-26
|20
|24
|Morecambe
|23
|3
|9
|11
|19
|34
|-15
|18
