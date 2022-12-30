Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City19:45HullHull City
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley24148249242550
2Sheff Utd25155543222150
3Blackburn25130122930-139
4Sunderland2510783728937
5Watford2410773024637
6Middlesbrough2510693832636
7Luton249962925436
8Millwall2410682926336
9West Brom259883326735
10Norwich2410593127435
11QPR25105102730-335
12Reading24112112834-635
13Coventry249782625134
14Preston259792326-334
15Birmingham248882625132
16Swansea248883134-332
17Stoke2486102832-430
18Bristol City2577113134-328
19Cardiff2577112028-828
20Rotherham2569102836-827
21Hull2476112741-1427
22Huddersfield2474132330-725
23Blackpool2567122737-1025
24Wigan2566132542-1724
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport