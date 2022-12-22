Close menu

EFL Cup: Manchester United to face League One Charlton in quarter-finals

Charlton players celebrate beating Brighton
Charlton stunned Brighton on penalties to reach the last eight

Manchester United will host League One side Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Charlton are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition after beating Brighton on penalties in the fourth round on Wednesday.

Eight-time champions Manchester City will play Southampton after knocking out holders Liverpool in a 3-2 thriller.

Nottingham Forest will welcome Wolves while Newcastle face Leicester City.

The quarter-finals will take place in the week commencing 9 January.

Full quarter-final draw

Manchester United v Charlton Athletic

Southampton v Manchester City

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Comments

Join the conversation

121 comments

  • Comment posted by The Bus, at 23:33 22 Dec

    It took an hour after the game to draw eight balls, unbelievable !! had to listen to Carragher,Richards and others spouting on about absoluetly nothing when everyone just wanted them to get on with it !!!

  • Comment posted by YWWFA, at 23:13 22 Dec

    It’s nice to see no Liverpool in there !!! Happy days

    • Reply posted by Boom, at 23:19 22 Dec

      Boom replied:
      Indeed

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:18 22 Dec

    Some good tie's and should be intresting to see who reaches the Semi's.

    The Newcastle Utd v Leicester City draw looks like the standout tie.

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, at 23:20 22 Dec

    Who did Liverpool get?

    • Reply posted by Fletch, at 23:27 22 Dec

      Fletch replied:
      Arsenal

  • Comment posted by Tory Youth, at 23:32 22 Dec

    Up the reds CAFC

  • Comment posted by Tory Youth, at 23:30 22 Dec

    Charlton will win it, the greatest team in England

    • Reply posted by Alex Page, at 23:37 22 Dec

      Alex Page replied:
      Good job you're not playing Stockport isn't it then 😉

  • Comment posted by bulldogtoffee, at 23:17 22 Dec

    Most people on here wouldn’t have heard of the busby babes they think football started in92

    • Reply posted by gerald smith, at 23:37 22 Dec

      gerald smith replied:
      You are spot on saw United first 1954 United will cream it jog on.

  • Comment posted by steviek, at 23:36 22 Dec

    I see Charlton have an easy draw

    • Reply posted by mallamibro, today at 00:01

      mallamibro replied:
      Easy indeed 🤣

      With the direction United is going?

      They just got themselves the Worst they could have hoped for!

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:20 22 Dec

    I don't know about these midnight draw's though..

  • Comment posted by gaz, at 23:15 22 Dec

    United v Charlton a fixture back to the Busby babes days!

    • Reply posted by margaret, at 23:45 22 Dec

      margaret replied:
      Thankfully the Glazers are true to their word and will sell, credit to the family 👪

  • Comment posted by Mark, at 23:47 22 Dec

    Standout tie for many, particularly for supporters in the midlands, obviously Forest - Wolves.

    History, respect, and recent persiflage between east and west. Great support, and both will fancy that semi final.

    • Reply posted by myopinionmatters, at 23:59 22 Dec

      myopinionmatters replied:
      That will be a good game to watch 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by BiggMarketboulevardier, at 23:35 22 Dec

    Home draw Leicester, should be fun. Bottom line is though, NUFC as I am, if man c really want to win it they will.

  • Comment posted by jamie, at 23:12 22 Dec

    I fancy us to beat Wolves at home COYR 👏🏻

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 00:11

      tony replied:
      Waste your money if you want to.

  • Comment posted by The Belly Putter, at 23:11 22 Dec

    Hot ball cold ball!

    • Reply posted by DAVE, at 23:21 22 Dec

      DAVE replied:
      Why don't you all wake up ? Hot ball cold ball is EXACTLY what goes on. Man Utd always drawn at home in cup competitions? Always against the weakest team left in it ? Total football propaganda. That's why it took so long for the draw. Old Trafford in the oven : weakest team in the freezer. Total corruption. Well said Belly Putter. All the general public know.

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, at 23:42 22 Dec

    I hoped for liverpool in the next round but they bottled it like their 33 premier league title races.
    Silly me ehhh.

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, at 23:33 22 Dec

    As a neutral
    I can safely say the cup is going to Manchester.
    Liverpool fc lost.

    • Reply posted by Mark, at 23:49 22 Dec

      Mark replied:
      I heard we were heading back to the 70s.

      1978 would be perfect.

  • Comment posted by Greg Biddle, at 23:24 22 Dec

    C.O.Y.W. - This could have been a much worse draw for us. Forest away.

    • Reply posted by carl, at 23:47 22 Dec

      carl replied:
      Was thinking same nffc into semis

  • Comment posted by returnofthesaint, at 23:12 22 Dec

    Oh well.... Saints v Man City? Let's hope they field their third team

    • Reply posted by DraftySatyr, at 23:46 22 Dec

      DraftySatyr replied:
      In that case we should be able to keep it down to less than four.

  • Comment posted by MF Doom, today at 00:04

    This time last year the QUAD was the be all and end all

    Now it’s “we’re glad to be out”

    😂 pull the other one mickeys

    You’ll be fifth this year and no cups then it’ll be Klopp out !

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, at 23:24 22 Dec

    Is Salah going to be fit for the next round?

