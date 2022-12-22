Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Manchester United will host League One side Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Charlton are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition after beating Brighton on penalties in the fourth round on Wednesday.

Eight-time champions Manchester City will play Southampton after knocking out holders Liverpool in a 3-2 thriller.

Nottingham Forest will welcome Wolves while Newcastle face Leicester City.

The quarter-finals will take place in the week commencing 9 January.

Full quarter-final draw

Manchester United v Charlton Athletic

Southampton v Manchester City

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

Newcastle United v Leicester City