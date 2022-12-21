Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scotland are currently 25th in the Fifa world rankings and missed out on next year's World Cup

Michael McArdle has been appointed performance manager for girls' and women's football at the Scottish FA.

The former Ayr United assistant manager moves from St Mirren, where he was head of academy coaching.

He will be responsible for identifying and developing talent and creating pathways to the national team.

"It is an exciting time. It is an honour to be in a position where I can help shape the future of the national game," said McArdle.

"We have genuine potential for continued growth ahead of us and a fantastic vision of how the girls' and women's game should progress.

"We are strengthening resources in every area which is vital to the development of the women's game - from talent identification to development pathways - and we are determined to maximise the potential of every single girl or woman that wants to play football in Scotland."

McArdle's appointment comes a week after it emerged the Scotland women's national team were taking legal action against the SFA in a fight over equal pay and conditions.

The squad are led by captain Rachel Corsie who has already been contacted by the football body to clarify allegations of non-physical abuse from within the women's set up.

The SFA had said "equality should be at the heart of the development of the game at all levels".