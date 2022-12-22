Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus was substituted midway through the second half of Brazil's defeat by Cameroon after picking up his injury

Arsenal will be "active" during the January transfer window following an injury to striker Gabriel Jesus, says Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Jesus scored five goals and registered six assists in the Premier League to help Arsenal lead the top flight going into the break for the 2022 World Cup.

But the 25-year-old got injured playing for Brazil at the tournament and has since had knee surgery.

"It's going to take some time for sure," Arteta said of Jesus.

"He's gone through surgery and that tells you the extent of the injury, so we will be in the market, always active and we will assess the biggest opportunities we have.

"We are going to be active and active means we are looking to strengthen the team.

"This squad still doesn't have the luxury of not maximising every single window. We have to do that because it's really important, but then we have to get the right profile.

"It has to be the right player to take us to the next level."

Arsenal have a five-point lead from second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League and return to action in the top flight with a game against West Ham on 26 December.

Jesus, who joined the Gunners from City in the summer, had his participation at the World Cup ended after he picked up an injury during Brazil's 1-0 defeat by Cameroon in their final group game.

"It's obviously a huge blow with Gabriel Jesus and his injury," added Arteta.

"We'll miss him for a period of time. The season has challenges, this is a challenge we have to overcome, but if you're going to be at the top there's going to be those challenges.

"With Gabi it's difficult to put a timeframe because it was a significant injury. Knowing him, I prefer not to give any dates."