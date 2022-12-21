Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers manager Michael Beale is calling for his injury-hit squad to "bite down on the gumshield and go".

Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos had fitness problems going into Tuesday's 3-2 win at Aberdeen, Beale revealed.

Captain James Tavernier travelled alone to Pittodrie after feeling unwell.

"If we let everyone that had a niggle, a runny nose or a bit of a sore throat not play, we would struggle to put out an 11," said Beale.

Borna Barisic is yet to return after the World Cup and Antonio Colak, Kemar Roofe, Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence, Ridvan Yilmaz, Filip Helander and John Souttar are among those missing for Friday's visit to Ross County.

Beale said he will make five changes for the trip to Dingwall as he seeks to build on back-to-back 3-2 victories against Hibernian and Aberdeen.

"Connor Goldson played his first game [after injury], Ben [Davies] is coming back but he has had some issues," he explained.

"Glen Kamara should probably have had an operation in the last couple of months but he has played through it [leg problem]. It is manageable. When he plays it swells up so we have to be careful with the type of training.

"We are managing Ryan Jack's minutes and John Lundstram took an injection to be on the bench.

"What you won't know is that Alfredo Morelos had to come in from training the day before the Aberdeen game as well and played when he shouldn't have done. I have to manage it.

"He is one of the players playing through the pain barrier for the team so I am never going to question him in terms of his mentality. You can't question his commitment.

"Tav did travel on his own. He was a big, big doubt and probably in his performance you saw parts of that. But he is fine now.

"At the moment the results are important. It is a busy schedule so we all have to bite down on the gumshield and go."

Barisic rejoins the squad on Boxing Day, although Beale said the left-back will not necessarily dislodge teenager Adam Devine.

Colak and Roofe are also expected to be fit in time to face Motherwell on 28 December.