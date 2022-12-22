Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Alex Cochrane has played in a variety of positions for injury-hit Hearts this season

Hearts defender Alex Cochrane says a repeat third place finish in the Scottish Premiership should not be the ceiling for the club this term.

The Tynecastle outfit ended last season 13 points clear of Dundee United but 28 points behind runners-up Rangers.

Hearts are currently fourth, 15 points adrift of the Ibrox side in second.

"Considering the injuries we've had, this season is credit to the depth of squad and the good players we have to cover positions," said Cochrane.

Hearts visit Dundee United on Saturday looking to close the gap on Aberdeen, who are one point better off having played one game more than the Edinburgh side.

"To be third at Christmas would be very important for us and that's what we want," added Cochrane, who has missed just one match in this campaign through suspension.

"You have got to look above. You can't just cruise and hope you get third place. You have got to challenge the teams above and try and make it as competitive as you can.

"We know its going to be a hard task but the squad we have this year is capable of competing with Rangers and above."