Alex Cochrane wants Hearts to aim higher than third place
Last updated on .From the section Hearts
Hearts defender Alex Cochrane says a repeat third place finish in the Scottish Premiership should not be the ceiling for the club this term.
The Tynecastle outfit ended last season 13 points clear of Dundee United but 28 points behind runners-up Rangers.
Hearts are currently fourth, 15 points adrift of the Ibrox side in second.
"Considering the injuries we've had, this season is credit to the depth of squad and the good players we have to cover positions," said Cochrane.
Hearts visit Dundee United on Saturday looking to close the gap on Aberdeen, who are one point better off having played one game more than the Edinburgh side.
"To be third at Christmas would be very important for us and that's what we want," added Cochrane, who has missed just one match in this campaign through suspension.
"You have got to look above. You can't just cruise and hope you get third place. You have got to challenge the teams above and try and make it as competitive as you can.
"We know its going to be a hard task but the squad we have this year is capable of competing with Rangers and above."
- Visit our Hearts page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Hearts news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Hearts is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Hearts - go straight to all the best content