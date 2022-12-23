Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The return to top-flight action after the World Cup break continues on Friday and Saturday with a full programme split over the two days before Christmas.

Here is the team news, stats and selectors for Friday and Saturday's games...

Ross County v Rangers (Fri, 19:30 GMT)

County defender Jack Baldwin is suspended following his red card last weekend - but David Cancola returns to the squad. Ross Callachan is being assessed and Ben Purrington is the only long-term absentee.

Rangers will be without as many as 11 players for the trip north. Top scorer Antonio Colak is ruled out with a calf problem but Michael Beale expects the striker to be fit for the game against Motherwell on 28 December - as could fellow forward Kemar Roofe. Alfredo Morelos and Glen Kamara are carrying injuries but likely to keep playing while James Tavernier, who was ill during the week, has now recovered.

Defender Ben Davies could start after returning from injury as a midweek substitute but Ridvan Yilmaz, Borna Barisic, John Souttar, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence and Ianis Hagi are out of action.

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "If we let everyone that had a niggle, a runny nose or a bit of a sore throat not play, we would struggle to put out an XI, so that is the situation we are in. That's why I would never question the mentality of the group, especially in getting the two results as some people have played where maybe if everyone was available they wouldn't have."

Ross County striker Jordan White: "I love these games and if I get a chance I will be looking to put it away again, absolutely. Rangers is not a team we have ever beaten. Obviously it's easier said than done but, if we could do that, it would be a nice end to the year."

Did you know? The 3-3 draw in January was the only time Rangers have not won at Ross County since November 2016.

Motherwell v Kilmarnock (19:45)

Manager Steven Hammell admits Motherwell are "nowhere near" full strength with defence a particular area of concern. Bevis Mugabi, Paul McGinn (knee) and Sondre Solholm (calf) picked up injuries before the break and left-backs Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are long-term absentees. There is no update on striker Louis Moult, who is being assessed at his parent club Burton Albion, but Rolando Aarons has recovered from his hamstring strain.

Kilmarnock striker Scott Robinson hopes to continue his comeback after 11 months out with a rare foot problem and could start for Derek McInnes' side. Innes Cameron and Jeriel Dorsett are out due to hamstring injuries and Kyle Lafferty remains suspended but Calum Waters and Brad Lyons are both back in contention.

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: "The home form in the first part of the season wasn't what we wanted it to be. Some of the performances were at a good level. That wasn't really matched up with the total points gathered, but the games are difficult. We need the fans to continue to get behind us at home and we'll fix that."

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "In some of our away fixtures this season we've been very competitive but when you put the results together [one point from nine games] and you don't pick up enough points and enough wins away from home, you have to change that. This feels like a game where we have a real opportunity to change the narrative of that away record, which is really disappointing and embarrassing."

Did you know? In the past seven meetings between the sides at Fir Park, the home side have four wins and the away team three.

Celtic v St Johnstone (Sat, 12:30)

Celtic will assess Anthony Ralston, who went off against Livingston in midweek with a back knock. Fellow right-back Josip Juranovic is still on his post-World Cup break and new signing Alistair Johnston isn't eligible until January.

Midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and defender Stephen Welsh (niggle) remain out.

St Johnstone have midfielder Melker Hallberg and defenders Ryan McGowan and Alex Mitchell back from suspension while goalkeeper Remi Matthews should return from illness.

Left-back Callum Booth and midfielder Cammy MacPherson are pushing for comebacks following long-term lay-offs while striker Chris Kane is still working his way back after a knee injury.

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart: "As a team this year we have limited teams to few shots so I am just trying to stay as on my toes as I can. Obviously I am involved in the play but shots-wise we are very good at snuffing them out. It's a way of life for me. Being a goalkeeper is a way of life."

St Johnstone defender Andy Considine: "Confidence is a huge thing. Even during our five weeks off, we have had a number of games, which were really positive, as was training. There's a real belief in the camp, which is the biggest thing you can take to Celtic Park. The boys are looking forward to it, we will treat it like any other game."

Did you know? A 1-1 draw in December 2020 is St Johnstone's lone point at Celtic Park since Saints picked up two points there in the 2017-18 season.

St Mirren v Aberdeen (12:30)

St Mirren will be without striker Alex Greive, who has returned to New Zealand after a family bereavement. Full-back Richard Tait is absent following groin surgery.

Jim Goodwin has no fresh injury concerns but says "psychologically we have to get them back up and running again" after Aberdeen's dramatic late defeat against

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We have players who are training really well, they are right at the top of their game, and we aim to take the game to Aberdeen. We don't intend doing anything different, we just need to do what we do even better and try and gain those percentages."

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: "I really do believe in what we are doing here, I have got great faith and great confidence in my staff and in the players and I think we have made really significant progress in a short period of time."

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in their past four home matches in all competitions against Aberdeen stretching back to February 2020.

Dundee United v Heart of Midlothian (14:00)

Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett has been recovering from a calf injury while Australia left-back Aziz Behich and Wales midfielder Dylan Levitt have returned from World Cup duty.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has a similar squad to the game against Kilmarnock other than the return of Kye Rowles, who was suspended. Peter Haring has seen a specialist regarding his concussion and Neilson says he "comfortable" with his recovery period.

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt: "It's a good game to go back into. The break has helped to rest a little bit and come back into it, reset and go again ready for the second half of the season."

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson on transfers: "There's no news at the moment. There are numerous players we are looking at. I don't really like to talk about individuals out of respect for their clubs."

Did you know? Hearts have not lost at Tannadice since a 2-1 victory for Dundee United in February 2016.

Hibernian v Livingston (14:00)

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson believes winger Aiden McGeady is ready for a start after coming off the bench in last week's defeat by Rangers. Forward Kevin Nisbet started and scored in that game after a lengthy absence and is expected to feature again. Jake Doyle-Hayes, Mykola Kukharevych and Lewis Miller remain out and Martin Boyle will miss the rest of the season.

Livingston manager David Martindale is expected to make changes to the side that lost 2-1 at Celtic - including the return of striker Joel Nouble, who was on the bench on Wednesday. Ayo Obileye was taken off at half-time after scoring an own goal at Celtic Park but the centre-back is not injured.

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson: "I'm not immune to the criticism that a manager should get. I don't look at it. I've been through all spells both as a player and as a manager and I do know it turns if you keep doing the right things, if you stick to your guns, if you make the process better, as we've needed to do at this club. The next three points seems massive."

Livingston boss David Martindale: "It would be a brave man who predicts who will be 11th and 12th this season, even who will be in the top six. Hibs might be where they are at this point in time but it doesn't necessarily mean that is where they are going to be come game 33."

Did you know? Livingston have won 13 times in the league at Easter Road, scoring three times on both occasions in the most recent victories in January 2021 and 2022.

