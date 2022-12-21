Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gareth Bale (left) scored Wales' only goal in Qatar, a penalty against the USA

Wales have dropped nine places to 28th in Fifa's world rankings following their disappointing World Cup.

Robert Page's side were knocked out in the group stage in Qatar, having drawn their opening game with the USA before losing to Iran and England.

Wales have not won in eight matches since World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine in June.

They will return to action when European Championship qualifying starts in March 2023.

Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Noel Mooney said earlier this month he had "complete confidence" in Page following Wales' World Cup appearance in 64 years.

The FAW are though holding a review into Wales' performance at the tournament.

Argentina are up to second in the rankings after their World Cup triumph, with Brazil retaining top spot.

France are third with Belgium dropping to fourth and England fifth.