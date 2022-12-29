Millwall v Bristol City

Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|24
|14
|8
|2
|49
|24
|25
|50
|2
|Sheff Utd
|24
|14
|5
|5
|41
|21
|20
|47
|3
|Blackburn
|24
|13
|0
|11
|28
|28
|0
|39
|4
|Watford
|24
|10
|7
|7
|30
|24
|6
|37
|5
|Norwich
|24
|10
|5
|9
|31
|27
|4
|35
|6
|Millwall
|23
|10
|5
|8
|29
|26
|3
|35
|7
|QPR
|24
|10
|5
|9
|27
|27
|0
|35
|8
|Reading
|24
|11
|2
|11
|28
|34
|-6
|35
|9
|Sunderland
|24
|9
|7
|8
|33
|27
|6
|34
|10
|Preston
|24
|9
|7
|8
|23
|24
|-1
|34
|11
|Middlesbrough
|24
|9
|6
|9
|36
|31
|5
|33
|12
|Coventry
|23
|9
|6
|8
|26
|25
|1
|33
|13
|Luton
|23
|8
|9
|6
|26
|25
|1
|33
|14
|West Brom
|24
|8
|8
|8
|31
|26
|5
|32
|15
|Birmingham
|24
|8
|8
|8
|26
|25
|1
|32
|16
|Swansea
|24
|8
|8
|8
|31
|34
|-3
|32
|17
|Stoke
|24
|8
|6
|10
|28
|32
|-4
|30
|18
|Bristol City
|24
|7
|6
|11
|31
|34
|-3
|27
|19
|Rotherham
|24
|6
|9
|9
|28
|34
|-6
|27
|20
|Cardiff
|24
|7
|6
|11
|20
|28
|-8
|27
|21
|Hull
|24
|7
|6
|11
|27
|41
|-14
|27
|22
|Blackpool
|24
|6
|7
|11
|26
|35
|-9
|25
|23
|Wigan
|24
|6
|6
|12
|24
|38
|-14
|24
|24
|Huddersfield
|23
|6
|4
|13
|21
|30
|-9
|22
