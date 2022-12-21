Last updated on .From the section Football

Pele won the World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970

Brazil great Pele's cancer has advanced, according to the hospital where the 82-year-old is being treated.

The three-time World Cup winner has been in hospital for just over three weeks.

His daughter said on social media that he would spend Christmas in hospital.

The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein said Pele "presents cancer disease progression and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions".

Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment.

"Our Christmas at home has been suspended," wrote Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento, on Instagram.

"We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us."

Just after he was admitted, the hospital in Sao Paulo had said Pele "had a good response to treatment for respiratory infection care" and added he was undergoing a "reassessment of chemotherapy treatment".

Pele is his country's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and helped his country win the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Brazil players paid tribute to Pele after their last-16 win over South Korea during the 2022 World Cup as they held up a banner with his name and picture.