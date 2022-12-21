MK Dons and Fleetwood Town fined for not controlling players
MK Dons and Fleetwood Town have been fined by the Football Association for a fracas in their game on 10 December.
Both clubs admitted failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after a incident in the 69th minute of the League One game.
The Cod Army have been handed a £5,000 fine while the Dons must pay £2,500 after breaching FA Rule E20.1.
The hosts accepted a standard penalty whereas Town admitted a non-standard charge but requested a written hearing.
They were subsequently fined by an independent panel.
Fleetwood came from a goal down to win 2-1 in stoppage time and claim the points.
The defeat sparked the end for Dons boss Liam Manning who was sacked the following day.