Women's Champions League - Group A
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women3Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines0

Chelsea 3-0 PSG: Blues cruise to top spot in Champions League group

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sam Kerr shooting
Sam Kerr produced the pick of the goals as Chelsea extended their unbeaten run to 15 games with a 14th win during that sequence

Chelsea finished top of their Women's Champions League group by convincingly beating PSG in front of 10,129 fans at Stamford Bridge.

Sam Kerr's scintillating 20-yard drive and two ruthless finishes by the outstanding Lauren James ensured the Blues ended the group stage in style.

The Women's Super League leaders will now be seeded in the quarter-finals draw and play the second leg at home.

They will discover their opponents when the draw is made on 10 February.

The visitors, who had also already qualified, started brightly as they chased the two-goal win they needed to finish top and provide an upset for the second-highest home attendance at an English club ever recorded in the Women's Champions League.

Kadidiatou Diani's spectacular early effort almost put the Division 1 Feminine leaders ahead, forcing the backpedalling Zecira Musovic to tip her arrowed 40-yard drive on to the crossbar.

PSG's belief was punctured two minutes before the break when Kerr opened the scoring with a rocket of a strike that looked as composed as it was sublime.

Chelsea swiftly doubled their lead in the second half, James starting and finishing the move by pouncing on a misplaced pass inside the penalty area and providing the final touch following a slick interchange linking Fran Kirby and Kerr.

Kirby set up James' second seven minutes later, locating her in front of goal after seizing on a perceptive Guro Reiten pass.

Chelsea cruising at Christmas

A year and six days ago, Chelsea crashed out of the Champions League with a 4-0 mauling at Wolfsburg in the group stage that left manager Emma Hayes rueing "really, really difficult moments" for her Covid-stricken squad.

They are in rude health entering the Christmas interlude this year, reflected by their first European victory at Stamford Bridge - exorcising the memory of a 3-0 defeat by Wolfsburg in their only previous game at the men's stadium in the competition.

They persisted in punishing PSG despite their opponents' attempt to turn the tide with a string of substitutions, refusing to let up and almost adding a fourth at the end when a classy Kirby volley hit a post.

Hayes has heaped praise on her players this week and emphasised the importance of switching off during the break, but Chelsea's collective focus on their warm winter training camp will then turn to the potentially pivotal game facing them on their return.

Arsenal, who also signalled their intent in Europe by winning their Champions League group with an emphatic 9-1 win in Zurich on Wednesday, can draw level on points with Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League table by ending their opponents' nine-game winning run in the league with victory at Emirates Stadium on 15 January.

As stern as that test is likely to be for the WSL title holders, their nearest challengers will face an onerous task if the Blues can carry their current serene confidence into the new year.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Musovic
  • 21CharlesSubstituted forPérissetat 78'minutes
  • 26Buchanan
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 22CuthbertSubstituted forFlemingat 74'minutes
  • 5Ingle
  • 10JamesSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 63'minutes
  • 14Kirby
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forCankovicat 73'minutes
  • 20KerrSubstituted forEnglandat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Nouwen
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 13Svitková
  • 15Périsset
  • 17Fleming
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Cankovic
  • 30Berger
  • 32Orman

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50Bouhaddi
  • 26Li
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 5De Almeida
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 18FazerSubstituted forHamraouiat 45'minutes
  • 6Jean-François
  • 8Geyoro
  • 21BaltimoreSubstituted forFolquetat 59'minutes
  • 11DianiSubstituted forNgueleuat 79'minutes
  • 22MartensSubstituted forBachmannat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 2Simon
  • 10Bachmann
  • 14Hamraoui
  • 16Picaud
  • 17Thorvaldsdóttir
  • 25Folquet
  • 28Yang
  • 35Ngueleu
Referee:
Iuliana Elena Demetrescu

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamParis Saint-Germain Féminines
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 22nd December 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women65101911816
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines6312115610
3Real Madrid Femenino62229638
4Vllaznia Femra6006128-270

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies64201951414
2Roma Femminile6411168813
3St. Pölten Women6114722-154
4Slavia Prague Women602418-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women64111951413
2Lyon Féminines6321106411
3Juventus Femminile62319369
4Zürich Women6006226-240

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino65012962315
2FC Bayern München Ladies6501147715
3Benfica Women6204821-136
4Rosengård Women6006320-170
View full Women's Champions League tables

