Sam Kerr produced the pick of the goals as Chelsea extended their unbeaten run to 15 games with a 14th win during that sequence

Chelsea finished top of their Women's Champions League group by convincingly beating PSG in front of 10,129 fans at Stamford Bridge.

Sam Kerr's scintillating 20-yard drive and two ruthless finishes by the outstanding Lauren James ensured the Blues ended the group stage in style.

The Women's Super League leaders will now be seeded in the quarter-finals draw and play the second leg at home.

They will discover their opponents when the draw is made on 10 February.

The visitors, who had also already qualified, started brightly as they chased the two-goal win they needed to finish top and provide an upset for the second-highest home attendance at an English club ever recorded in the Women's Champions League.

Kadidiatou Diani's spectacular early effort almost put the Division 1 Feminine leaders ahead, forcing the backpedalling Zecira Musovic to tip her arrowed 40-yard drive on to the crossbar.

PSG's belief was punctured two minutes before the break when Kerr opened the scoring with a rocket of a strike that looked as composed as it was sublime.

Chelsea swiftly doubled their lead in the second half, James starting and finishing the move by pouncing on a misplaced pass inside the penalty area and providing the final touch following a slick interchange linking Fran Kirby and Kerr.

Kirby set up James' second seven minutes later, locating her in front of goal after seizing on a perceptive Guro Reiten pass.

Chelsea cruising at Christmas

A year and six days ago, Chelsea crashed out of the Champions League with a 4-0 mauling at Wolfsburg in the group stage that left manager Emma Hayes rueing "really, really difficult moments" for her Covid-stricken squad.

They are in rude health entering the Christmas interlude this year, reflected by their first European victory at Stamford Bridge - exorcising the memory of a 3-0 defeat by Wolfsburg in their only previous game at the men's stadium in the competition.

They persisted in punishing PSG despite their opponents' attempt to turn the tide with a string of substitutions, refusing to let up and almost adding a fourth at the end when a classy Kirby volley hit a post.

Hayes has heaped praise on her players this week and emphasised the importance of switching off during the break, but Chelsea's collective focus on their warm winter training camp will then turn to the potentially pivotal game facing them on their return.

Arsenal, who also signalled their intent in Europe by winning their Champions League group with an emphatic 9-1 win in Zurich on Wednesday, can draw level on points with Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League table by ending their opponents' nine-game winning run in the league with victory at Emirates Stadium on 15 January.

As stern as that test is likely to be for the WSL title holders, their nearest challengers will face an onerous task if the Blues can carry their current serene confidence into the new year.