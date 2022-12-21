Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Millie Bright's Chelsea will look to complete a double over Kheira Hamraoui's PSG

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says her side will not play to avoid defeat when they host Paris-St Germain in the Women's Champions League on Thursday.

The Blues will finish top of Group A if they are not beaten by at least two goals at Stamford Bridge.

PSG have also qualified for the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

"When you're thinking, 'as long as you don't lose by a certain number', that's a catastrophic headspace and one I won't entertain," said Hayes.

The Chelsea boss added: "We play to win every game. That is what you learn over the years - last year was such a learning curve for the team.

"Training has been hard for many reasons. If the team aspires for the biggest things, it has to train with that application and stimulate different overloads."

England defender Millie Bright scored the only goal when Chelsea won at PSG to launch their Champions League campaign in October.

The visitors lead Division 1 Feminine by a point after winning nine and drawing two of their first 11 games of the domestic season.

PSG will be without defender Estelle Cascarino and former Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen through illness. Hayes, though, has no new injury concerns among a squad who will be three points clear at the top of the Women's Super League table when the English season resumes in January.

"We have to be extremely grateful for this team," she said. "It's a team that's been at the top - at least domestically - for a long time.

"The fact we can continue to maintain a set of standards we live and die by is the thing we can be most proud of.

"The hardest thing to do is to keep winning. Credit to the players for getting us to the halfway point."