Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is concerned about striker Kyle Lafferty's mental health during his 10-match ban. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers full-back Alan Hutton has backed the Ibrox club to sign Jude Bellingham's 17-year-old younger brother Jobe, whose Birmingham City contract expires in 2024. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says "people in the box weren't doing their jobs" despite beating Livingston to go nine points clear at the top of the Premiership. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has criticised defender Connor Goldson for suggesting the team would have lost Tuesday's game against Aberdeen under former manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale says "the way Celtic has been run over the years is phenomenal" and that has allowed them to have quality substitutes that punished his side in the Premiership on Wednesday. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic boss Postecoglou says there will be changes for the game against St Johnstone after the slender win against Livingston. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers defender Borna Barisic says the World Cup exhausted him both physically and mentally despite playing only one game in the tournament as Croatia reached the semi-finals. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-Hearts attacking midfielder Ryan Stevenson believes former Scotland player Robert Snodgrass has been one of the signings of the season in the Premiership. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is excited about the potential of young midfield pair Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulson admits lessons have to be learned following the dramatic added-time collapse against Rangers on Tuesday. (Press & Journal) external-link

The January transfer window could be pivotal in the future of Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet - out of contract in 2024 - as well as his fellow Scotland player Ryan Porteous, whose deal ends this summer. (The Scotsman) external-link

Midfielder Scott Arfield says Rangers players know "if you fall beneath Michael Beale's standards" in training you are not going play in matches. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United manager Liam Fox is happy with the progress of Sadat Anaku and believes the Ugandan forward will make an impact in the second half of the season. (The Courier) external-link

Hibs' on-loan Arbroath midfielder Dylan Tait could miss the rest of the season after picking up a serious injury for the Championship club. (The Scotsman) external-link