Scotland's top-flight clubs will break for two weeks next winter as the football calendar returns to normal.

Premiership football was suspended in mid-November this season for most of the duration of the World Cup in Qatar.

But next season the winter break for the top tier will follow the round of matches on 2 January.

The Premiership, Championship, League 1 and League 2 will all start on 5/6 August - one week later than the current campaign.

Before that, the League Cup group stage will begin in mid-July with the final taking place on 17 December. This season's showpiece has been delayed until February owing to the World Cup.

SPFL Trust Trophy dates will be announced later and the league fixtures for next season will be released towards the end of June.

Key dates for season 2023-24

Premiership

First round of fixtures - 5/6 August

Winter break - 3-19 January

Final Premiership matches before the split - 13/14 April

Final Premiership matches - 18/19 May

Premiership play-off final - Thursday 23 May and Sunday 26 May

Championship

First round of fixtures - 5 August

Final round of fixtures - 3 May

League 1 and League 2

First round of fixtures - 5 August

Final round of fixtures - 4 May

League Cup