Lee Hobbs' side are playing in the seventh tier of English football for the first time this season

Plymouth Parkway manager Lee Hobbs said he is 'devastated' after his side dramatically lost 1-0 at National League side Barnet in the FA Trophy.

The Southern Premier South side lost as Barnet's Daniel Powell scored in stoppage time, taking the team fifth in the National League to the last 16.

It was the first time they had faced a fifth-tier side in a competitive game.

"I feel for the boys tonight. I'm disappointed, devastated partly," Hobbs told BBC Radio Devon.

Having won Southern Premier League Division One South last season, Parkway are playing in the seventh tier for the first time.

Last season, they made the fourth round of the competition before being knocked out by Spennymoor Town.

"The game was swinging like a basketball match; it could have gone either way and the reaction from their bench at the final whistle showed that they were panicking," Hobbs added.

"They were panicking because we took them to the wire and they didn't know where it was going to go and they were desperate for the final whistle in the end.

"But they got the win, credit to them, and hopefully they push on now into the later rounds, but for us we've got out of it what we need to, which was no injuries and hard yards into our players' legs.

"We'll take massive confidence form this - it'll stand us in good stead."