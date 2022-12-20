Ryan Edmondson: Carlisle striker dislocates shoulder in Northampton loss
Last updated on .From the section Carlisle
Carlisle United are likely to lose striker Ryan Edmondson for a extended period after he dislocated his shoulder in Tuesday's defeat by Northampton.
The 21-year-old was taken off with his arm strapped in the second half against the Cobblers, where he spent part of the 2020-21 season on loan.
Edmondson has five goals in 15 games since moving from Leeds last summer.
"That's a massive blow for Ryan first of course, but for us as well," boss Paul Simpson told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"The doctor here has done a brilliant job and popped it back in for him, so we'll see."
The Cumbrians have lost a forward who had scored three goals in his last six league outings and also operated as a winger in the draw with Sutton.
"I don't know if it's a scan or an X-ray, but no doubt he'll have to see a specialist about that," Simpson added.
"I think he's just starting to find his feet and look a real threat so that's a blow he'll probably be missing for a while."