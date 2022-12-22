Christmas is almost upon us but not before another round of Scottish Premiership fixtures.

There are two matches on Friday evening, with another four to follow on Saturday afternoon.

Take a look at some of what's in store...

Game of the weekend: Dundee United v Hearts

Both of these sides should be champing at the bit on Saturday afternoon, with the visitors making a push for third place and the hosts striving to get off the bottom of the pile in time for Santa's arrival.

Hearts are just one point behind Aberdeen, having played a game less, and resumed with a strong first-half showing against Kilmarnock last weekend, although they did need a late penalty at Tynecastle to settle nerves.

Lawrence Shankland tucked that away for his second of the game and is now the league's joint-top scorer.

Dundee United had their post-World Cup return delayed by the freezing weather and, while that may mean some rustiness, it could be to their advantage since home form was picking up before the break.

Liam Fox's side have won three of their past four at Tannadice, as many as they had in their previous 16 (D4 L9). And they kept a clean sheet in each of those victories, having managed just two shutouts in the previous 16.

Hearts have kept just one clean sheet in their past 13 away league games, but have won six of their past eight top-flight meetings with United, including a 4-1 drubbing in Edinburgh in August when Shankland scored inside the first minute against his former side.

Player to watch: Malik Tillman (Rangers)

Three of Malik Tillman's four Premiership assists have come in two games under Michael Beale

New Rangers manager Michael Beale may have aged a few years in his first couple of games, with his side coming from behind to beat Hibs and then Aberdeen.

He will also be thankful for the nifty footwork from Malik Tillman, who helped set up the winning goals on both occasions.

The 20-year-old is blessed with wonderful balance on the ball and has been given license to get forward more often under Beale, who has already expressed his desire to keep the USA international when his loan from Bayern Munich expires.

If he can maintain recent form, then the Ibrox board will be compelled to grant the manager his wish by meeting the buy-out clause.

Manager spotlight: David Martindale (Livingston)

There will be a lot of scrutiny on the home bench at Easter Road as Hibs try to arrest a slump of four defeats on the spin and a sorry run of seven losses from eight. Make no mistake, this is a huge match for head coach Lee Johnson.

But let's take a look at the opposite corner to lavish praise on Livingston boss David Martindale.

His side made life difficult for Celtic in a narrow defeat on Wednesday and the West Lothian side make the short trip to Edinburgh three points better off than their hosts, with a game in hand.

They are also looking for a fifth successive victory against Hibs, which is extraordinary given the gap in resources.

When he's not painting the touchline or trying to fix a broken crossbar or advising the board on broadcasting deals, Martindale has built a well-organised team on the smallest budget in the league that rarely has an off day in terms of application and commitment.