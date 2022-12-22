Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Courts steered Dundee United to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership last season

Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts believes he is "better for the next opportunity" after his spell at Honved, despite lasting just four months at the Budapest club.

The 41-year-old made the surprise summer move after steering United to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership in his debut campaign as a senior manager.

"It was a good time for me to try something different and a little unconventional," he told BBC Scotland. "I don't regret it."

He was the first Scot to manage in Hungary since Willie McStay at Ujpest in 2009-10, but Courts' short stay covered only 14 games.

He left with Honved in eighth place in the 12-team top flight after three wins from 12 games. They have played four matches since his departure and have slipped down to 11th.

"This is a job I want to do for the next 20 to 25 years," said Courts. "I want to have as many rich experiences as I possibly can.

"I think I crammed in a lot of good experience in Hungary and I think I'm better for the next opportunity.

"If there's one disappointment, it's that I pride myself on being able to assess opportunities, to really understand the risk, to understand the probability of me being successful.

"I need to get back to that and ultimately it will come down to people and me feeling aligned to what it is they want to do.

"Sometimes it's difficult to say you only want to work at a certain level. If you have the tools and resources to be successful they should be the key drivers."

Courts, who was promoted from an academy coaching role to replace Micky Mellon at Tannadice, says he has not spoken to any Scottish clubs.

"I've had a couple of really positive conversations with a club overseas, which is quite exciting," he revealed. "They don't play competitively again until February, so there's a bit of time.

"I still feel like I have a lot to learn and there's a lot I want to achieve. I'm ready to get back to work as quickly as possible."

You can hear more of the interview with Courts on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland on Friday.