Aston Villa, Fulham and Burnley are keeping tabs on Celtic B team captain Ewan Otoo ahead of a possible January move for the 20-year-old central defender. (Daily Mail) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed his club are "getting pretty close" to making a third winter signing. (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou calls on referees to clamp down on time-wasting, urging officials to "hurry the game up". (Herald) external-link

Callum Davidson has confirmed that John Mahon can leave St Johnstone on loan but the manager would prefer a move to the Championship rather than a return to Ireland for the defender. (Courier external-link - subscription required)

Hearts have revealed their preference is to remain training at the Oriam sports performance centre beyond the current agreement which runs until 2029. (Scotsman) external-link

Ex-Rangers centre forward Kris Boyd touts Scott Arfield for a start up front in place of Alfredo Morelos after the midfielder's two stoppage-time goals proved decisive at Aberdeen last night. (Scottish Sun external-link via Sky Sports)