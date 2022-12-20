Scottish Gossip: Otoo, Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Hearts, Hibs
Aston Villa, Fulham and Burnley are keeping tabs on Celtic B team captain Ewan Otoo ahead of a possible January move for the 20-year-old central defender. (Daily Mail)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed his club are "getting pretty close" to making a third winter signing. (Scotsman)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou calls on referees to clamp down on time-wasting, urging officials to "hurry the game up". (Herald)
Callum Davidson has confirmed that John Mahon can leave St Johnstone on loan but the manager would prefer a move to the Championship rather than a return to Ireland for the defender. (Courier - subscription required)
Hearts have revealed their preference is to remain training at the Oriam sports performance centre beyond the current agreement which runs until 2029. (Scotsman)
Ex-Rangers centre forward Kris Boyd touts Scott Arfield for a start up front in place of Alfredo Morelos after the midfielder's two stoppage-time goals proved decisive at Aberdeen last night. (Scottish Sun via Sky Sports)
Former Easter Rod striker Tam McManus says Saturday's home game with Livingston is "off the charts in terms of importance" for Hibernian as he questions the mentality of Lee Johnson's squad. (Daily Record)
