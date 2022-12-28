Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Haaland has scored 20 league goals for Manchester City in 14 matches

Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals in a season as Manchester City overcame a stubborn Leeds to reduce Arsenal's lead at the top of the table to five points.

Frustrated by a disciplined and determined home side and their own profligacy for much of the first half at Elland Road, City snatched the lead just before the break through Rodri's follow-up finish and then sped into the distance in a one-sided second half.

Having seen a couple of efforts saved early in the game, Haaland - playing in the city of his birth against the side he supports - did not celebrate his goals but showed little mercy in securing them to bring up his impressive tally in just his 14th game of the campaign.

He could not miss for his first, set up in front of an open goal by the unselfish Jack Grealish, who himself had missed a hat-trick of good opportunities in the first 45 minutes.

Grealish was the provider again for Haaland's second, which he slotted in from close range following a deflection to give Leeds too much of an deficit to overcome.

In keeping with their display, the home side refused to lie down and got a goal back through Pascal Struijk's header from a corner.

And they could have set up a grandstand finish had Joe Gelhardt's poked finish not trickled the wrong side of the post.

City, though, secured the win to move back up to second behind the Gunners and two points better off than third-placed Newcastle, both of whom won on Monday.

The relegation battle is no less intense, with Leeds in 15th place on 15 points and one of 11 teams separated by just eight points.

More to follow.

Man City Manchester City Manchester City Leeds United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 7.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Kristensen Average rating 6.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 5.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Cooper Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 6.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 42 Player name Greenwood Average rating 6.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Roca Average rating 5.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Forshaw Average rating 5.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 5.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Aaronson Average rating 6.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Gnonto Average rating 6.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 6.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Llorente Average rating 5.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Gyabi Average rating 5.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Gelhardt Average rating 6.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 6.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Manchester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 82 Player name Lewis Average rating 6.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 6.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Akanji Average rating 6.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 6.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 6.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Haaland Average rating 7.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 6.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 6.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 6.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 80 Player name Palmer Average rating 5.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leeds Formation 4-3-3 1 Meslier 25 Kristensen 5 Koch 6 Cooper 21 Struijk 42 Greenwood 8 Roca 4 Forshaw 19 Rodrigo 7 Aaronson 29 Gnonto 1 Meslier

25 Kristensen Substituted for Ayling at 65' minutes

5 Koch

6 Cooper Substituted for Llorente at 72' minutes

21 Struijk

42 Greenwood Booked at 85mins

8 Roca

4 Forshaw Substituted for Klich at 65' minutes Booked at 70mins

19 Rodrigo Substituted for Gelhardt at 72' minutes

7 Aaronson Substituted for Gyabi at 83' minutes

29 Gnonto Booked at 71mins Substitutes 2 Ayling

3 Firpo

10 Summerville

11 Harrison

14 Llorente

18 Gyabi

22 Robles

30 Gelhardt

43 Klich Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 82 Lewis 5 Stones 25 Akanji 6 Aké 17 De Bruyne 16 Rodri 8 Gündogan 26 Mahrez 9 Haaland 10 Grealish 31 Ederson

82 Lewis Booked at 62mins Substituted for Cancelo at 68' minutes

5 Stones

25 Akanji

6 Aké

17 De Bruyne

16 Rodri Booked at 81mins

8 Gündogan

26 Mahrez Substituted for Palmer at 88' minutes Booked at 90mins

9 Haaland

10 Grealish Substituted for Foden at 73' minutes Substitutes 2 Walker

4 Phillips

7 Cancelo

14 Laporte

18 Ortega

20 Bernardo Silva

21 Gómez

47 Foden

80 Palmer Referee: Stuart Attwell Attendance: 36,889 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leeds United 1, Manchester City 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Manchester City 3. Booking Cole Palmer (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Cole Palmer (Manchester City). Post update Darko Gyabi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Palmer. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Manuel Akanji. Post update Attempt blocked. Darko Gyabi (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Riyad Mahrez. Post update Attempt missed. John Stones (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner. Post update Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Robin Koch. Booking Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United). Post update Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City). Post update Marc Roca (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Darko Gyabi replaces Brenden Aaronson. Post update Attempt missed. Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward