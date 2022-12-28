Match ends, Leeds United 1, Manchester City 3.
Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals in a season as Manchester City overcame a stubborn Leeds to reduce Arsenal's lead at the top of the table to five points.
Frustrated by a disciplined and determined home side and their own profligacy for much of the first half at Elland Road, City snatched the lead just before the break through Rodri's follow-up finish and then sped into the distance in a one-sided second half.
Having seen a couple of efforts saved early in the game, Haaland - playing in the city of his birth against the side he supports - did not celebrate his goals but showed little mercy in securing them to bring up his impressive tally in just his 14th game of the campaign.
He could not miss for his first, set up in front of an open goal by the unselfish Jack Grealish, who himself had missed a hat-trick of good opportunities in the first 45 minutes.
Grealish was the provider again for Haaland's second, which he slotted in from close range following a deflection to give Leeds too much of an deficit to overcome.
In keeping with their display, the home side refused to lie down and got a goal back through Pascal Struijk's header from a corner.
And they could have set up a grandstand finish had Joe Gelhardt's poked finish not trickled the wrong side of the post.
City, though, secured the win to move back up to second behind the Gunners and two points better off than third-placed Newcastle, both of whom won on Monday.
The relegation battle is no less intense, with Leeds in 15th place on 15 points and one of 11 teams separated by just eight points.
Leeds United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number25Player nameKristensenAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number42Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number8Player nameRocaAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number7Player nameAaronsonAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number29Player nameGnontoAverage rating
6.81
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number18Player nameGyabiAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
6.10
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number82Player nameLewisAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
6.73
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number80Player namePalmerAverage rating
5.72
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meslier
- 25KristensenSubstituted forAylingat 65'minutes
- 5Koch
- 6CooperSubstituted forLlorenteat 72'minutes
- 21Struijk
- 42GreenwoodBooked at 85mins
- 8Roca
- 4ForshawSubstituted forKlichat 65'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forGelhardtat 72'minutes
- 7AaronsonSubstituted forGyabiat 83'minutes
- 29GnontoBooked at 71mins
Substitutes
- 2Ayling
- 3Firpo
- 10Summerville
- 11Harrison
- 14Llorente
- 18Gyabi
- 22Robles
- 30Gelhardt
- 43Klich
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 82LewisBooked at 62minsSubstituted forCanceloat 68'minutes
- 5Stones
- 25Akanji
- 6Aké
- 17De Bruyne
- 16RodriBooked at 81mins
- 8Gündogan
- 26MahrezSubstituted forPalmerat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Haaland
- 10GrealishSubstituted forFodenat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 4Phillips
- 7Cancelo
- 14Laporte
- 18Ortega
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 21Gómez
- 47Foden
- 80Palmer
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 36,889
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Manchester City 3.
Booking
Cole Palmer (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Cole Palmer (Manchester City).
Post update
Darko Gyabi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Palmer.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Darko Gyabi (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Riyad Mahrez.
Post update
Attempt missed. John Stones (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Robin Koch.
Booking
Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).
Post update
Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).
Post update
Marc Roca (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Darko Gyabi replaces Brenden Aaronson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
After 3 years in the Premiership, Leeds still have Cooper, Ayling, Klich and Forshaw. Ridiculous
It was about time Grealish had a good game.
Its possible this impressive Norwegian could go on and be the first premiership footballer to score 50 goals in a season.
Watch out Shearer. He could go on and smash your all time record of 260 goals by the next World cup.
And Man City have him. Great 🙄