Close menu
Premier League
LeedsLeeds United1Man CityManchester City3

Leeds 1-3 Man City: Erling Haaland reaches 20 Premier League goals in record time

By Phil DawkesBBC Sport at Elland Road

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments245

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has scored 20 league goals for Manchester City in 14 matches

Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals in a season as Manchester City overcame a stubborn Leeds to reduce Arsenal's lead at the top of the table to five points.

Frustrated by a disciplined and determined home side and their own profligacy for much of the first half at Elland Road, City snatched the lead just before the break through Rodri's follow-up finish and then sped into the distance in a one-sided second half.

Having seen a couple of efforts saved early in the game, Haaland - playing in the city of his birth against the side he supports - did not celebrate his goals but showed little mercy in securing them to bring up his impressive tally in just his 14th game of the campaign.

He could not miss for his first, set up in front of an open goal by the unselfish Jack Grealish, who himself had missed a hat-trick of good opportunities in the first 45 minutes.

Grealish was the provider again for Haaland's second, which he slotted in from close range following a deflection to give Leeds too much of an deficit to overcome.

In keeping with their display, the home side refused to lie down and got a goal back through Pascal Struijk's header from a corner.

And they could have set up a grandstand finish had Joe Gelhardt's poked finish not trickled the wrong side of the post.

City, though, secured the win to move back up to second behind the Gunners and two points better off than third-placed Newcastle, both of whom won on Monday.

The relegation battle is no less intense, with Leeds in 15th place on 15 points and one of 11 teams separated by just eight points.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Leeds United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    7.18

  2. Squad number25Player nameKristensen
    Average rating

    6.07

  3. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    5.91

  4. Squad number6Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    5.30

  5. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    6.38

  6. Squad number42Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    6.23

  7. Squad number8Player nameRoca
    Average rating

    5.75

  8. Squad number4Player nameForshaw
    Average rating

    5.66

  9. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    5.59

  10. Squad number7Player nameAaronson
    Average rating

    6.21

  11. Squad number29Player nameGnonto
    Average rating

    6.81

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    6.18

  2. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    5.71

  3. Squad number18Player nameGyabi
    Average rating

    5.99

  4. Squad number30Player nameGelhardt
    Average rating

    6.47

  5. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    6.10

Manchester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.34

  2. Squad number82Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.36

  3. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    6.43

  4. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.37

  5. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.49

  6. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    7.30

  7. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.77

  8. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    6.51

  9. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.34

  10. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    7.61

  11. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    6.73

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    6.18

  2. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    6.01

  3. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    5.72

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meslier
  • 25KristensenSubstituted forAylingat 65'minutes
  • 5Koch
  • 6CooperSubstituted forLlorenteat 72'minutes
  • 21Struijk
  • 42GreenwoodBooked at 85mins
  • 8Roca
  • 4ForshawSubstituted forKlichat 65'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 19RodrigoSubstituted forGelhardtat 72'minutes
  • 7AaronsonSubstituted forGyabiat 83'minutes
  • 29GnontoBooked at 71mins

Substitutes

  • 2Ayling
  • 3Firpo
  • 10Summerville
  • 11Harrison
  • 14Llorente
  • 18Gyabi
  • 22Robles
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 43Klich

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 82LewisBooked at 62minsSubstituted forCanceloat 68'minutes
  • 5Stones
  • 25Akanji
  • 6Aké
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16RodriBooked at 81mins
  • 8Gündogan
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forPalmerat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Haaland
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forFodenat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 4Phillips
  • 7Cancelo
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Ortega
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 21Gómez
  • 47Foden
  • 80Palmer
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
36,889

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home9
Away26
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 1, Manchester City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Manchester City 3.

  3. Booking

    Cole Palmer (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cole Palmer (Manchester City).

  5. Post update

    Darko Gyabi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Darko Gyabi (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Riyad Mahrez.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Stones (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Robin Koch.

  14. Booking

    Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).

  18. Post update

    Marc Roca (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Darko Gyabi replaces Brenden Aaronson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

245 comments

  • Comment posted by tes, today at 22:01

    Can't help feeling Leeds might have got closer in that game if they'd concentrated on football instead of leaving a mark on Man City players

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 22:04

      Metro1962 replied:
      City players did the same to Leeds players.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 21:59

    Well deserved city. Leeds need to clear out loads of dead wood including cooper who was awful. Really worried we will go down now. Just useless up top

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, today at 22:16

      Gandalf replied:
      I think there are some harsh comments on here. Leeds didn’t have the most coherent or skilful performance, but it was scrappy and energetic. They were always unlikely to take anything from this game but they certainly turned up effort-wise.

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 22:03

    They always talk about since the “PL” this, that and the other. Football existed before the PL.

    • Reply posted by Gadster, today at 22:05

      Gadster replied:
      Only if you are Liverpool….

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 22:06

    Atwell a truly shocking referee

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 22:08

      Metro1962 replied:
      Yep not many for City bookings for the City players were there!!

  • Comment posted by graham radford, today at 22:03

    Entertaining game, some things don’t change, attwell one of the most improved refs and I feel he is still not good enough, bookings most were for soft fouls, he didn’t get a grip early on. Leeds great energy and passion, helpful fans but seemed to have no real game plan, personally feel the manager way out of his depth. Still think city will win the league.

  • Comment posted by Ellandrik, today at 22:05

    Lack of investment.

    After 3 years in the Premiership, Leeds still have Cooper, Ayling, Klich and Forshaw. Ridiculous

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 22:08

      Metro1962 replied:
      and they only lost by 2 goals.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:00

    Unselfish football by Grealish to set up Erling I will score Haaland for his goals this evening.
    It was about time Grealish had a good game.

    Its possible this impressive Norwegian could go on and be the first premiership footballer to score 50 goals in a season.
    Watch out Shearer. He could go on and smash your all time record of 260 goals by the next World cup.
    And Man City have him. Great 🙄