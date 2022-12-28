Match ends, Dundee United 3, Ross County 0.
Dundee United climbed off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership with a potentially pivotal win over fellow strugglers Ross County.
A Connor Randall own-goal and second-half efforts from Charlie Mulgrew and Craig Sibbald secured the victory and moved United a point ahead of County and to within two of Motherwell.
County - who could have opened up a five-point lead over United - will rue the spurning of several chances and had to play the final few minutes without Owura Edwards after he was sent off.
Malky Mackay's men drop to the bottom of the table, having played a game more than United.
United carved out the first chance of the game after a fairly cagey opening - captain Ryan Edwards headed Liam Smith's cross just wide - but the home fans did not have to wait much longer for the opening goal.
Ian Harkes spread the play wonderfully to find Glenn Middleton on the left-hand side. The winger skipped by his man with ease, and his ball across struck Keith Watson before being bundled into his own goal by Connor Randall, who got his feet in a tangle attempting to clear.
The goal seemed to spark the visitors into life, and they really should have drawn level before half-time.
First, Owura Edwards shot wide after Mulgrew's misjudged defensive header put him clean through, and then Watson headed Yan Dhanda's corner against the base of a post.
After the break, both sides continued to attack. Steven Fletcher had a fierce shot well saved by Ross Laidlaw and at the other end, Dhanda's free-kick whistled just wide of Mark Birighitti's goal.
County were made to pay for their profligacy on 70 minutes, as Mulgrew stooped to head Dylan Levitt's pinpoint corner past Laidlaw to give United a precious cushion.
The visitors did put the ball into the back of the net soon after, but William Akio's close-range effort was ruled out by VAR for the tightest of offside calls.
And things unravelled for the visitors after that setback. Edwards was sent off for a second yellow card after some unnecessary pushing and shoving, before Sibbald curled a lovely left-footed effort past Laidlaw to wrap up the win for United.
Player of the match - Ian Harkes
Wasteful County made to pay in relegation six-pointer - analysis
Mackay called for his side to be more clinical as the Dingwall outfit looked to turn promising performances into points. However, they failed to hit the target once, despite carving out numerous big chances.
Edwards' missed one-on-one and Watson's header off the post at 1-0 down were crucial moments - had either of those found the back of the net, County would have been the side with the momentum.
United, though, did what they had to do. They knew they needed a win to stay in touch with the sides above them, and took their chances to claim another victory under the lights - they are still to win a league game in daylight this season.
Liam Fox will see the return of Mulgrew as a big boost. The veteran defender was a threat from set-pieces, both aerially and with his own delivery, and he brings a wealth of experience with him.
What's next?
United travel to Perth to face St Johnstone on Monday 2 January, and County are away to Aberdeen on the same day (both 15:00 GMT).
