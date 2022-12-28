Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United3Ross CountyRoss County0

Dundee United 3-0 Ross County: Significant win moves Liam Fox's side off bottom

By George O'NeillBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Charlie Mulgrew scores
Charlie Mulgrew's header doubled United's lead

Dundee United climbed off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership with a potentially pivotal win over fellow strugglers Ross County.

A Connor Randall own-goal and second-half efforts from Charlie Mulgrew and Craig Sibbald secured the victory and moved United a point ahead of County and to within two of Motherwell.

County - who could have opened up a five-point lead over United - will rue the spurning of several chances and had to play the final few minutes without Owura Edwards after he was sent off.

Malky Mackay's men drop to the bottom of the table, having played a game more than United.

United carved out the first chance of the game after a fairly cagey opening - captain Ryan Edwards headed Liam Smith's cross just wide - but the home fans did not have to wait much longer for the opening goal.

Ian Harkes spread the play wonderfully to find Glenn Middleton on the left-hand side. The winger skipped by his man with ease, and his ball across struck Keith Watson before being bundled into his own goal by Connor Randall, who got his feet in a tangle attempting to clear.

The goal seemed to spark the visitors into life, and they really should have drawn level before half-time.

First, Owura Edwards shot wide after Mulgrew's misjudged defensive header put him clean through, and then Watson headed Yan Dhanda's corner against the base of a post.

After the break, both sides continued to attack. Steven Fletcher had a fierce shot well saved by Ross Laidlaw and at the other end, Dhanda's free-kick whistled just wide of Mark Birighitti's goal.

County were made to pay for their profligacy on 70 minutes, as Mulgrew stooped to head Dylan Levitt's pinpoint corner past Laidlaw to give United a precious cushion.

The visitors did put the ball into the back of the net soon after, but William Akio's close-range effort was ruled out by VAR for the tightest of offside calls.

And things unravelled for the visitors after that setback. Edwards was sent off for a second yellow card after some unnecessary pushing and shoving, before Sibbald curled a lovely left-footed effort past Laidlaw to wrap up the win for United.

Player of the match - Ian Harkes

Ian Harkes makes a tackle
The United midfielder found pockets of space throughout, and was a constant threat to the County defence. He set Middleton away for the first goal, and grabbed a deserved assist at the end when Sibbald fired home.

Wasteful County made to pay in relegation six-pointer - analysis

Mackay called for his side to be more clinical as the Dingwall outfit looked to turn promising performances into points. However, they failed to hit the target once, despite carving out numerous big chances.

Edwards' missed one-on-one and Watson's header off the post at 1-0 down were crucial moments - had either of those found the back of the net, County would have been the side with the momentum.

United, though, did what they had to do. They knew they needed a win to stay in touch with the sides above them, and took their chances to claim another victory under the lights - they are still to win a league game in daylight this season.

Liam Fox will see the return of Mulgrew as a big boost. The veteran defender was a threat from set-pieces, both aerially and with his own delivery, and he brings a wealth of experience with him.

What's next?

United travel to Perth to face St Johnstone on Monday 2 January, and County are away to Aberdeen on the same day (both 15:00 GMT).

Player of the match

SmithLiam Smith

with an average of 7.41

Dundee United

  1. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.41

  2. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    7.20

  3. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    7.20

  4. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    7.11

  5. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    7.10

  6. Squad number44Player nameMacleod
    Average rating

    7.01

  7. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    6.99

  8. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    6.89

  9. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    6.64

  10. Squad number6Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    6.35

  11. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti
    Average rating

    6.30

  12. Squad number10Player nameDjoum
    Average rating

    6.12

  13. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    5.98

  14. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    2.36

Ross County

  1. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    5.60

  2. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    5.14

  3. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    4.95

  4. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    4.95

  5. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    4.82

  6. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    4.81

  7. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    4.70

  8. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    4.67

  9. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    4.62

  10. Squad number7Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    4.31

  11. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    4.29

  12. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    3.00

  13. Squad number17Player nameOlaigbe
    Average rating

    2.80

  14. Squad number12Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    2.72

  15. Squad number18Player nameAkio
    Average rating

    2.52

  16. Squad number24Player namePaton
    Average rating

    2.38

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Birighitti
  • 12Edwards
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 6Graham
  • 2Smith
  • 19LevittSubstituted forDjoumat 79'minutes
  • 14Sibbald
  • 3McMannBooked at 85mins
  • 23HarkesBooked at 36mins
  • 15MiddletonSubstituted forMacleodat 89'minutes
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forWattat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Niskanen
  • 10Djoum
  • 13Eriksson
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Anaku
  • 22Freeman
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 32Watt
  • 44Macleod

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2RandallSubstituted forJohnsonat 81'minutes
  • 15WatsonSubstituted forBaldwinat 81'minutes
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 16HarmonSubstituted forOlaigbeat 80'minutes
  • 22Tillson
  • 14LoturiSubstituted forAkioat 71'minutes
  • 7EdwardsBooked at 85mins
  • 8CallachanSubstituted forPatonat 86'minutes
  • 10Dhanda
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 4Cancola
  • 5Baldwin
  • 11Sims
  • 12Johnson
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 18Akio
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 24Paton
  • 31Eastwood
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
8,249

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 3, Ross County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 3, Ross County 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 3, Ross County 0. Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ian Harkes.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

  5. Post update

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Arnaud Djoum (Dundee United).

  7. Post update

    Yan Dhanda (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by William Akio (Ross County).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).

  11. Post update

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Edwards (Dundee United).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Rory Macleod replaces Glenn Middleton.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Ben Paton replaces Ross Callachan.

  17. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Owura Edwards (Ross County).

  18. Booking

    Scott McMann (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scott McMann (Dundee United).

  20. Post update

    Owura Edwards (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

