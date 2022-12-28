Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Defender Joe Wright's header followed up Scott Robinson's Rugby Park opener.

Kilmarnock moved up to ninth in the Scottish Premiership after surviving a late scare to administer "abysmal" Aberdeen's fourth consecutive defeat.

Scott Robinson netted before Joe Wright headed in a second to put the Ayrshire side in control at the break.

Matty Kennedy's sensational injury-time free-kick set up a nervy finish but the damage was already done as Kilmarnock move four points clear of bottom spot.

Aberdeen had two shots on target as the pressure increases on Jim Goodwin.

"We were really poor in both aspects of the game and we had no control at all," Goodwin said.

"Something I have never had to label at the players is a lack of fight, desire and commitment but tonight is really disappointing for us and one we can never allow to happen again."

Aberdeen have the midweek hump with fixtures, having not won in their 19 previous league games on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and they started poorly.

Free sightings at goal were gifted to Ash Taylor and Christian Doidge, but their efforts lacked direction, while the vivacious Danny Armstrong and Rory McKenzie called Kelle Roos into action with shots.

Robinson was more clinical, though, 354 days since his last start. Calamitous defending from Aberdeen allowed goalkeeper Sam Walker's long ball to be scooped up by McKenzie and served to Robinson, and he nudged past Roos in what was his first appearance since Derek McInnes' first game in charge .

The gifts kept coming for Kilmarnock in this festive fixture, with Taylor combining with his central defence partner Wright to double the lead. Taylor launched throw found his team-mate, who headed in a deserved second goal.

Goodwin said pre-match that "some really good football has been played" by his Aberdeen side in their defeats to St Mirren and Rangers. The same could not be said after this encounter.

Kilmarnock have been reliant on home comforts, with only Celtic and Livingston beating them in Ayrshire. The energy, control and enjoyment they showed throughout was in stark contrast to the frantic, disjointed and disappointing show from their visitors.

With just one shot on target in the 90 minutes, a late cheer in injury-time came through Kennedy's astonishing free-kick. Nothing more than a consolation, though.

Player of the match - Danny Armstrong

Armstrong was, as ever, at the heart of all things good for Kilmarnock. His pace, confidence and drive was imperative as Kilmarnock picked up a well-earned win.

Kilmarnock cruise as Aberdeen delighted to see end of 2022 - analysis

Kilmarnock did all the hard work in the first half, carving out chance after chance - 17 shots, four on target in total - to test the shaky Aberdeen defence.

There was a confidence, almost a swagger, in their ranks, shrugging off their dreadful record of just one win in 29 previous meetings against the Pittodrie team.

Aberdeen were so far off the pace they really were never in the match. Kennedy's wonder-strike won't pull the wool over the eyes of many fans, the issues, particularly defensively, were there to see.

Even when they attempted to create, Kilmarnock easily hoovered up the pressure and were more than comfortable defending their lead.

Jim Goodwin threw everything he could in an attacking sense to it, but it was all too little too late.

What did they say?

Goodwin apologises for 'abysmal' Aberdeen display

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "I thought it was a really strong performance from us, we had two or three opportunities before we did get that all important goal but that just shows our perseverance, the players could sniff it.

"The fans saw their team work extremely hard for the result and there is loads about the performance I am really pleased about."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "The performance was abysmal and we got exactly what we deserved on the night, nothing.

"There is nothing we can take from the game, there is not a single positive. Take Matty Kennedy's goal out of it, there is nothing we can look back on and think we done that well."

What's next?

Kilmarnock kick off 2023 at home against St Mirren on Monday, 2 January (15:00 GMT) while Aberdeen host Ross County at the same time.

Player of the match Chrisene Ben Chrisene with an average of 6.72 Kilmarnock Kilmarnock Kilmarnock

Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen Kilmarnock Avg Squad number 33 Player name Chrisene Average rating 6.72 Squad number 16 Player name Robinson Average rating 6.69 Squad number 5 Player name Taylor Average rating 6.64 Squad number 7 Player name McKenzie Average rating 6.63 Squad number 31 Player name Polworth Average rating 6.57 Squad number 19 Player name Wright Average rating 6.57 Squad number 2 Player name Mayo Average rating 6.55 Squad number 11 Player name Armstrong Average rating 6.46 Squad number 15 Player name Murray Average rating 6.33 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 6.31 Squad number 26 Player name Doidge Average rating 6.28 Squad number 6 Player name Stokes Average rating 6.10 Squad number 8 Player name Alston Average rating 6.02 Squad number 20 Player name Walker Average rating 5.78 Aberdeen Avg Squad number 99 Player name Ramírez Average rating 4.28 Squad number 33 Player name Kennedy Average rating 3.97 Squad number 11 Player name Duk Average rating 3.93 Squad number 16 Player name Ramadani Average rating 3.82 Squad number 23 Player name Duncan Average rating 3.82 Squad number 2 Player name McCrorie Average rating 3.76 Squad number 3 Player name MacKenzie Average rating 3.76 Squad number 4 Player name Scales Average rating 3.75 Squad number 24 Player name Roos Average rating 3.54 Squad number 8 Player name Barron Average rating 3.39 Squad number 22 Player name Coulson Average rating 3.28 Squad number 10 Player name Besuijen Average rating 3.27 Squad number 9 Player name Miovski Average rating 3.14 Squad number 15 Player name Watkins Average rating 2.52