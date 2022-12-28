Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Ronaldo (centre) scored 19 Premier League goals in 40 games during his second spell at Old Trafford.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.

The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Eriksen said he was "sad" at the 37-year-old's departure.

"But football goes on," Eriksen said.

"You feel that the next game after, people will forget what it was like before and now our focus is really like he is not here.

"His legacy and his name at any club is special and for me to be fortunate to play with him in my career was very nice."

There has been no clarification over Ronaldo's next move, although Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are hopeful he will accept a reported two-and-a-half-year contract offer worth 200m euros (£176.2m), according to Spanish newspaper Marca external-link .

In the meantime, United have secured back-to-back victories since the post-World Cup resumption. They beat Burnley to reach the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup and followed that with a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Tuesday to move to within a point of the top four in the Premier League.

United visit Wolves on 31 December, hoping to record a fifth successive win in all competitions for the first time since April 2021.

