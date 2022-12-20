Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the Football Association with a further 30 alleged breaches of betting rules.

Last month he was charged with 232 alleged breaches of betting rules.

Toney, 26, has scored 10 Premier League goals this season but missed out on a place in the England World Cup squad.

Brentford previously said: "The club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives. Those conversations will continue privately."

The club's statement continued: "We will make no further comment until the matter has been completed."

Toney has until Wednesday, 4 January to respond to the new FA misconduct charges, involving alleged breaches of FA rule E8, which bans players from betting on games, or sharing privileged information for the purposes of betting.

More to follow.